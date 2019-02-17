St. Luke’s Jerome
Violet Darlene Gullidge, daughter of Christa and Rev. Jason Gullidge of Jerome, was born Feb. 4, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Walter John De Jong, son of Anna Elisha and James Gerben De Jong of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 6, 2019.
Matias Alexander Caliz Martinez, son of Esmeralda Martinez Martinez and Lazaro Caliz Olan of Bliss, was born Feb. 7, 2019.
Meredith Monroe Ramsey, daughter of Jenina RuthAnn Clubb and Collin Champ Ramsey of Filer, was born Feb. 7, 2019.
Hannah Gwinne Bench, daughter of Amber Drew and Daniel Arthur Bench of Jerome, was born Feb. 7, 2019.
Jameson Ronald Miller, son of Adriana and Christopher Chad Miller of Buhl, was born Feb. 7, 2019.
Jaxx Wilder Ainsworth, son of Brenna Shay Jones and Jorden William Ainsworth of Buhl, was born Feb. 8, 2019.
Maria Catalina Espinoza, daughter of Marlene and Mario Espinoza of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 8, 2019.
Karma Kymirah-Don Hendricks, daughter of Justine Marie Koch and Kelly Don Hendricks of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 8, 2019.
Noah Zayvion Hernandez, son of Rosa Evelia Hernandez of Jerome, was born Feb. 9, 2019.
Willow Rose Evans, daughter of Angela May Tipton and Casey Joe Evans of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 10, 2019.
Domenic Romeo Carrillo, son of Maria Guadalupe Negrete and Josue Edgar Carrillo of Buhl, was born Feb. 10, 2019.
Evelynn Elise Lea Derijk, daughter of Lynnlea Marie Strickland and Menno Casper Derijk of Buhl, was born Feb. 11, 2019.
Emmett Mathew Leal, son of Destiny Jo and Eric Manuel Leal of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 11, 2019.
Liliana Reed Jarvis, daughter of Melissa Ann and Reggie Clark Jarvis of Kimberly, was born Feb. 11, 2019.
Ramses Hinojo Mireles, son of Eustacia Mireles Moreno and Dino Hinojo Aguino of Shoshone, was born Feb. 12, 2019.
