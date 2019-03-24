St. Luke’s Jerome
JJ Thacker, daughter of Kristy and Chad Thacker of Jerome, was born March 12, 2019.
Alejandro Roberto Reyes, son of Alicia M. and Arturo Reyes of Gooding, was born March 12, 2019.
Ulises Hinostroza Mendoza, son of Araceli Murillo Mendoza and Roger Ulises Hinostroza Quilca of Jerome, was born March 18, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Clea Alayna Ledford, daughter of Paige Louise Ledford of Twin Falls, was born March 8, 2019.
Jaxton Kade Willett, son of Dakota ShyAnn Ploss and Riley Kade Willett of Malta, was born March 13, 2019.
Matthew Floyd Cowden, son of Jennifer Louise and Cody James Cowden of Buhl, was born March 13, 2019.
Maddox Ray Gause, son of Rachael Lynne and Steven Craig Gause of Twin Falls, was born March 13, 2019.
Ksenya Yliana Zarate-Mendez, daughter of Millicent Nelida Zarate and Jovan Mendez of Gooding, was born March 14, 2019.
Ridalia Andrea Hurtado, daughter of Dora Gladilet Damian and Joseph Andrew Hurtado of Filer, was born March 14, 2019.
Sawyer Alyse Stevens, daughter of Christina Alyse and Matthew Harvey Stevens of Hagerman, was born March 15, 2019.
Wyatt Alan Litzau, son of Bryanna Lynn Beam and Jake Alan Litzau of Gooding, was born March 15, 2019.
Winslow Woods Kirk, daughter of Brienna Nicole Salas and Curry Johnathon Kirk of Hansen, was born March 16, 2019.
Nila Izzabella Logan, daughter of Shelby Lynn Paavola-Abrams and Tyler Montgomery Logan of Spring Creek, Nev., was born March 17, 2019.
Ariah Juliette Galvan, daughter of Julie Jacqueline and Kristian Galvan of Gooding, was born March 17, 2019.
Judith Leah Dunnagan, daughter of Hollie Leigh Sherrill and John Elroy Dunnagan of Twin Falls, was born March 18, 2019.
Jeilany Giannah Rangel, daughter of Yesenia Andreina Guizar-Rangel and Merced Rangel-Orozco of Elko. Nev., was born March 18, 2019.
Jadyn Mae Parry, daughter of Rebecca Mae and John Glynn Parry of Bliss, was born March 19, 2019.
Lincoln Jameson Gill, son of Amy Marie and James David Gill of Filer, was born March 19, 2019.
Ezekiel Beto-Sanchez Bauer, son of Delia Patricia Sanchez and Steven Philip Bauer of Twin Falls, was born March 19, 2019.
Zoey Rose Poulson-Miller, daughter of Jasmine Faith Wooten and Justin Michael Poulson-Miller of Ely, Nev., was born March 19, 2019.
Amelia Ace Avalos, daughter of Mirela Avalos and Miguel Esparza Avalos of Twin Falls, was born March 20, 2019.
Mace Tiffanie Darrington, daughter of Brittni Diane and Brogan Leroy Darrington of Heyburn, was born March 20, 2019.
