St. Luke’s Jerome
Daisee Dwayne Cary, daughter of Stephanie Nickelle Claar and Brandon Dwayne Cary of Jerome, was born July 31, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Aitana Castro Borbon, daughter of Guadalupe Borbon and Cristian Noe Castro Castro of Buhl, was born Aug. 2, 2018.
Kinlee Nicole McNew, daughter of Kylie Ann and Brayden Nicolas McNew of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 3, 2018.
Connor Edward Sanders, son of Erica Lyn Alexander and D’artagnon Kim Sanders of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 3, 2018.
Evelyn Jo Port, daughter of Angie Kress Port and Ryan Steven Port of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 3, 2018.
Rhyllyi Ray Reeves, daughter of Cassi Marie and James Allen Reeves of Kimberly, was born Aug. 4, 2018.
Silash Rai, son of Manila Rai and Mokar Rai of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 4, 2018.
Delilah Leone Dee, daughter of Jennifer Ann and Charles Mark Dee of Elko, Nev., was born Aug. 4, 2018.
Logan Roy Mingo, son of Lynsey Marie and Abram Blake Mingo of Kimberly, was born Aug. 5, 2018.
Alaeni Joie Petty, daughter of Aimee Clayton Petty and Tyrone Kendall Petty of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 6, 2018.
Tucker James Howe, son of Jordan Marie and Saith James Howe of Filer, was born Aug. 6, 2018.
Clinton Michael Whittle, son of Jamie Lee and Chantry Leon Whittle of Oakley, was born Aug. 6, 2018.
Campbell Eugene King, son of Devry Erin and William Hyder King of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 6, 2018.
Blair Lee Davis, daughter of Lucinda Mary Surbrook and Tyler Ray Davis of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 6, 2018.
Journee Gemma Rose Mellott, daughter of Breanne Lynn Steward and Trinity James Mellott of Buhl, was born Aug. 6, 2018.
Emmanuel Raedein Iosuo Toreph, son of Debra Debbie Williander and Vincent James Toreph of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 6, 2018.
Stefan Dowell Demaray, son of Jelena Devetak and Tyson Ivan Demaray of Jerome, was born Aug. 7, 2018.
Leonardo Scott Naylor, son of Ana Lucia and Jay Miles Naylor of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 7, 2018.
Clayton Rae Holt, son of Morgan Alane and Trevor Rae Holt of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 7, 2018.
