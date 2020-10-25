Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Charlotte Grace Tolk, daughter ofJennifer S. Tolk and John D. Tolk of Filer, was born Oct. 17, 2020.

Nova Jean Strickland, daughter of Brandalyn Sartain and Dudtin Strickland of Filer, was born Oct. 18, 2020.

Adrain Miguel Castro, son of Iliana Alejandra Fotsch and Rodolfo Miguel Castro Godina of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born Oct. 19, 2020.

Bryson Allan Garey, son of Michelle Garey and Chase Garey of Jerome, was born Oct. 20, 2020.

Eugene James Wilson, son of Mallory Wilson and Jeff Wilson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 20, 2020.

Ellie Tennessee Scott, daughter of Shantel Wadsworth of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 20, 2020.

Kamille Dezirae Martinez, daughter of Tasha Howerton and Michael Martinez of Burley, was born Oct. 21, 2020.

Amelia Miller, daughter of Allison Miller and Dakota Miller of Filer, was born Oct. 21, 2020.

Mercedes Taylor Jones, daughter of Guadalupe Merced Moreno and Dustin Taylor Jones of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 21, 2020.

Claire Genevieve Gibson, daughter of Cailin Gibson and Cody Gibson of Hagerman, was born Oct. 21, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0