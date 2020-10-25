Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Victoria Rodriguez Robles, daughter of Maria Robles and Edwin Rodriguez of Gooding, was born Oct. 17, 2020.
Sawyer James Ford, son of Olivia Deering-Ford and Charlie Ford of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 17, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Carter Anthony Schaal, son of Rachel Schaal and Zachary Schaal of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 16, 2020.
Roman Anthony Gonzales, son of Laura Huerta Flores and Richard Gonzales of Jerome, was born Oct. 16, 2020.
Zhavia Marie Fay Lee, daughter of Andrea Lee and Kole Lee of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 16, 2020.
Cole Jeffery Moore, son of Katie Moore and Justin Moore of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 16, 2020.
Alaric Ray Pace, son of Angela Lea Ann Pace of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 17, 2020.
Joseph Gerardo Vargas, son of Gracy Vargas of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 17, 2020.
Berkleigh Ann Cook, daughter of Anna Marie Cook (Dudley) and Lance Patrick Cook Jr. of Eden, was born Oct. 18, 2020.
Charlotte Grace Tolk, daughter ofJennifer S. Tolk and John D. Tolk of Filer, was born Oct. 17, 2020.
Nova Jean Strickland, daughter of Brandalyn Sartain and Dudtin Strickland of Filer, was born Oct. 18, 2020.
Adrain Miguel Castro, son of Iliana Alejandra Fotsch and Rodolfo Miguel Castro Godina of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born Oct. 19, 2020.
Bryson Allan Garey, son of Michelle Garey and Chase Garey of Jerome, was born Oct. 20, 2020.
Eugene James Wilson, son of Mallory Wilson and Jeff Wilson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 20, 2020.
Ellie Tennessee Scott, daughter of Shantel Wadsworth of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 20, 2020.
Kamille Dezirae Martinez, daughter of Tasha Howerton and Michael Martinez of Burley, was born Oct. 21, 2020.
Amelia Miller, daughter of Allison Miller and Dakota Miller of Filer, was born Oct. 21, 2020.
Mercedes Taylor Jones, daughter of Guadalupe Merced Moreno and Dustin Taylor Jones of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 21, 2020.
Claire Genevieve Gibson, daughter of Cailin Gibson and Cody Gibson of Hagerman, was born Oct. 21, 2020.
