St. Luke’s Jerome
Taiyari Zyanya Castillo, daughter of Sabrina Castillo of Shoshone, was born Aug. 20, 2019.
Grayson James Leon, son of Kaletia Brodin and David Leon of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 21, 2019.
Hadley Rose Jaynes, daughter of Morgan Myers and Coy Jaynes of Buhl, was born Aug. 22, 2019.
Josiah James Mercado, son of Braylyn Marie and Jesse Ray Mercado of Heyburn, was born Aug. 22, 2019.
Harland Rose May Ochoa, daughter of Kayla May and Juan Ochoa of Jerome, was born Aug. 26, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Mateo Gabiola, son of Nicole Elizabeth Gabiola and Agustin Garcia Gabiola of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 20, 2019.
Alexander Seiya Turcios, son of Yeimi Karina Carrillo and Sergio Eduardo Turcios of Jerome, was born Aug. 21, 2019.
Adison Marie Sanchez, daughter of Kayla Emily Marie Thompson and Steven Anthony Sanchez of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 22, 2019.
Jayce Ardee Gull, son of Araceli Sandoval Garcia and Christopher Ardee Gull of Shoshone, was born Aug. 22, 2019.
Natalie Morgan DuBord, daughter of Mackayla Rose and Nathanial Sterling DuBord of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 24, 2019.
Miles Salvador Mejia, son of Moira Elizabeth and Kevin Ryan Mejia of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 24, 2019.
Cooper James Falls, son of Karmyn Ryle Falls and Cody Allen Falls of Bliss, was born Aug. 25, 2019.
Raiden Apollo Vargas, son of Ruby Francis Sanchez and Thomas Andrew Vargas of Murtaugh, was born Aug. 25, 2019.
Andres Gomez Vargas, son of Erika Vargas and Sergio Arturo Gomez of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 25, 2019.
Kyson Medina, son of Cristina Isabel Brasil and Ricardo Jorge Medina of Buhl, was born Aug. 25, 2019.
Kaden Lee Cass, son of Alayna Fay and Sean Michael Cass of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2019.
Sophia Gomez, daughter of Layla Dawn and Victor Gomez of Heyburn, was born Aug. 26, 2019.
