St. Luke’s Jerome
Saray Gabriela Montoya Lopez, daughter of Sandra I. Lopez and Gabriel Montoya of Jerome, was born Nov. 14, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Elise Kimberlee Stone, daughter of Denim Ann Stone and Loren Jacob Stone of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 13, 2019.
Olivia Lynn Mortensen and Saige Marie Mortensen, twin daughters of Ashley Marie and David Lynn Mortensen of Rupert, were born Nov. 13, 2019.
Rylend Dean Featherston-Hasher, son of Alexia Featherston and Carson Hasher of Jerome, was born Nov. 14, 2019.
Corbin Cooper Girten, son of DeNae Gailey and Gino Girten of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 15, 2019.
Wyatt Alexander Creek, son of Marija and Cody Creek of Jerome, was born Nov. 15, 2019.
Joy ToTo, daughter of Jyoti Chhetri and Robin ToTo of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 15, 2019.
Sarai Ines Magana Rodriguez, daughter of Nayeli Rodriguez Magana and Ismael Salvador Magana Bautista of Burley, was born Nov. 15, 2019.
Alivia Hattie Burnham, daughter of Caitlin and Brett Burnham of Wendell, was born Nov. 15, 2019.
Harvey Lee Alan Miller, son of Mackenzie S. Piatt and Christian Dale Miller of Kimberly, was born Nov. 16, 2019.
Brooklyn Marie Teller, daughter of Ashton Sandry and Shane Teller of Jerome, was born Nov. 18, 2019.
Niall Greyson Lawrence Fullmer, son of Natasha Marie and Trevor Shane Fullmer of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 18, 2019.
Karl Boone Keller, son of Kaycie Michelle and Cody Lane Keller of Jerome, was born Nov. 19, 2019.
Colt Michael Tucker-Strolberg, son of Danielle Tucker and Cooper Rylee Strolberg of Buhl, was born Nov. 20, 2019.
Braxton Don Trudeau, son of Kailey Chaput and Justin Trudeau of Kimberly, was born Nov. 21, 2019.
