St. Luke’s Jerome
Nathaly Charlotte Guzman Montoya, daughter of Brenda Liliana Montoya Macias and Blas Guzman Martinez of Wendell, was born Sept. 3, 2019.
Willow Rain Rockey Donabedian, daughter of Katie and Michael Donabedian of Jerome, was born Sept. 8, 2019.
Clara Faith Tyler, daughter of Amanda and Jeff Tyler of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 10, 2019.
Elliette Dawn Harbaugh, daughter of Melissa Vanhoozer and Brent Harbaugh of Jerome, was born Sept. 10, 2019.
Emilio Antonio Hernañdez Hernañdez, son of Ana Hernañdez Portales and Antonio Hernañdez Chauarria of Jerome, was born Sept. 12, 2019.
Karin Matthew Cabrera, son of Luz Maciel and Jorge Cabrera of Jerome, was born Sept. 13, 2019.
Jaxon Gabriel Garibay, son of Roseanna and Gabriel Garibay of Wendell, was born Sept. 13, 2019.
Xiomara Alejandra Esperanza Luisa Francisca Sanchez, daughter of Kilee and Daniel Sanchez of Jerome, was born Sept. 17, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Aiza Rai, daughter of Amrita Rai and Ganesh Bahadur Rai of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 9, 2019.
Michael Bryan Rich and Madeleine Benning Rich, twins, son and daughter of Victoria Catherine and Michael Scott Rich of Twin Falls, were born Sept. 10, 2019.
Jaysa Jade Taylor Fennewald, daughter of Jayda Mae Savage and Jackson Lee Fennewald of Jerome, was born Sept. 10, 2019.
Josephine Rose Marovich, daughter of Boston Shirley Butler and Tyler Jason Marovich of Heyburn, was born Sept. 11, 2019.
Carmeny Keilani Nolasco-Vazquez, daughter of Miriam Vazquez and Alejandro Nolasco of Jerome, was born Sept. 12, 2019.
Logan Mitchell Hatch, son of Nicholle Marie and Andrew Arthur Hatch of Kimberly, was born Sept. 12, 2019.
Benjamin Kolt Jacobson, son of Celia Victoria Jeanette Cortes and Jimmy Lloyd Jacobson Jr. of Gooding, was born Sept. 12, 2019.
Adriel Javier Gonzalez-Chavez, son of Yulissa A. Chavez and Francisco J. Gonzalez-Duque of Wendell, was born Sept. 12, 2019.
Akira Ayanami Warren, daughter of Dana Urvana White Hawk and Kincade Ethan Warren of Jerome, was born Sept. 12, 2019.
Dawson Douglas Redgrave, son of Cortney Climer and Colby Redgrave of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 13, 2019.
Addilyn Nell Cunningham, daughter of Chelsea and Kody Cunningham of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 13, 2019.
Logan Augustus Wrobel, son of Ashlee Mays and Brian Wrobel of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 13, 2019.
Valkyrie Allanah Ingram, daughter of Heather Ann Ingram of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 14, 2019.
Logan Laine Fordin, son of Braydan West and Jake Fordin of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 15, 2019.
Sarama Paskaline, daughter of Vasta Vumilya and Bonane Fabien of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 15, 2019.
Dalex Tiago Gutierrez,Saldana, son of Belgica Saldana and Rolando Gutierrez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 16, 2019.
Naomi Carol Darrington, daughter of Vanessa and Brett Darrington of Kimberly, was born Sept. 17, 2019.
Raegan Jae Whitehead-Stoltenburg, daughter of Hailey Ann Whitehead and Joseph Lee Stoltenburg of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 17, 2019.
Attalie Michelle Grisenti, daughter of Cheyanna Michelle and Tyson George Grisenti of Burley, was born Sept. 17, 2019.
Nora Jane Jerke, daughter of Megan Danielle and Evan Paul Jerke of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 17, 2019.
Kynlee Adalynn Lane, daughter of Mikayla Rose Eldredge and Wesley Karl Lane of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 17, 2019.
Aspen Lynn Howard, daughter of Shamry Rosalea Fitzsimmons and Jakob Edward Howard of Buhl, was born Sept. 18, 2019.
Isaac William Aguilar, son of Selina Faye Aguilar and Lazaro Aguilar of Wells, Nev., was born Sept. 18, 2019.
