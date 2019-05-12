St. Luke’s Jerome
Jasmine Marie Grace Richey, daughter of Kristina V. and Joshua J. Richey of Jerome, was born May 4, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Tad Uriah Lierman, son of Cheyanna and Jimmy Lierman of Gooding, was born April 23, 2019.
Everleigh Louise Westcott, daughter of Samantha Marie and Kevin Lyle Westcott of Twin Falls, was born May 1, 2019.
Maycol Yahir Quizar Lopez, son of Rosa Elvia Lopez Vazquez and Juan Antonio Quizar Reyes of Wendell, was born May 2, 2019.
Journey Concepcion Garcia, daughter of Raquel Veronique Savedra and Octavio Pacheco Garcia of Wells, Nev., was born May 2, 2019.
Jazmine Rose Gonzales, daughter of Victoria Gonzales of Twin Falls, was born May 3, 2019.
Presley Linh Frey, daughter of Jessica Trena Marsh and Anthony Richard Frey of Filer, was born May 3, 2019.
Rhys David Newman, son of Calista Ann and Joseph Burton Newman of Twin Falls, was born May 3, 2019.
Adalynn Gayle Wartluft, daughter of Kelia Anne and Devon Taylor Wartluft of Filer, was born May 3, 2019.
Paisley Anne Lyle, daughter of Kayla Anne and Justin James Lyle of Twin Falls, was born May 3, 2019.
Issyan Jack-Malacias Cuellar, son of Rachel Breanna Gonzales and Andy Riojas Cuellar of Twin Falls, was born May 3, 2019.
Emerson John Coburn-Williams, son of Katie Rose Williams of Filer, was born May 6, 2019.
Jaime Mateo Noriega, son of Alma Delia and Marcos Noriega of Jerome, was born May 7, 2019.
Tatiana Vianay Razon, daughter of Erica Jasmin and Jose Antonio Razon of Twin Falls, was born May 7, 2019.
Charlotte Nichole Romero, daughter of Chelsey Nichole and Nicodemus Loyd Romero of Spring Creek, Nev., was born May 7, 2019.
Prayan Tamang, son of Damanti Rai and Dhan Bahadur Tamang of Twin Falls, was born May 7, 2019.
Valany Melina Tobias, daughter of Brittany Layna Huff and Valentin Maurilio Tobias Sr. of Wendell, was born May 8, 2019.
Colter Michael Coleman, son of Kathleen Child Coleman and David Eugene Coleman of Twin Falls, was born May 8, 2019.
HaeLynn Patricia Rayne Corle, daughter of Alexis Taelor Smart and Dalton Lee Corle of Twin Falls, was born May 8, 2019.
Owen McIntire Wise, son of Jade Paula and Johnathon McIntire Wise of Hollister, was born May 9, 2019.
