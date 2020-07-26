Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Irina Valeria Galicia Preciado, daughter of Maria Patricia Preciado Chavez and Normand Estuardo Galicia Payes of Shoshone, was born July 14, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Oliver Michael Gunn, son of Kirstan Gillogly and Jourden Gunn of Twin Falls, was born July 15, 2020.
Noah Austin Evan Rasmussen, son of Danyel Bjugan and William Rasmussen of Twin Falls, was born July 15, 2020.
Elvis Oliver Nava, son of Mariela Contreras and Elvis Nava of Gooding, was born July 16, 2020.
Liam Pacheco, son of Crystal and Manuel Pacheco of Twin Falls, was born July 17, 2020.
Lola Mae South, daughter of Megan and Jed South of Rupert, was born July 17, 2020.
Kyler James Osterhout, son of Destiney and Levi Osterhout of Rupert, was born July 17, 2020.
Oliver Wesley Watkins, son of Julianna and Philip Watkins of Twin Falls, was born July 21, 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.