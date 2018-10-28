St. Luke’s Jerome
Killian Michael Devries, son of Michelle Pottie and Michael Allen Devries of Jerome, was born Oct. 19, 2018.
Khloe Lyla Lynn Herrera, daughter of Kailana and Cody Herrera of Jerome, was born Oct. 20, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Maverick Ruehl Jeffries, son of Jessica Renae and Michael Carlyle Jeffries of Kimberly, was born Oct. 17, 2018.
Jaxton Wayne Murphy, son of Diamond Marie Murphy of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 17, 2018.
Ruby Lola Bateman, daughter of Jana Marie and Isaac Wayne Bateman of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 18, 2018.
Jace Terrance Hansing, son of Ashley Michelle and Terrance LaVon Hansing of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 18, 2018.
Maezlynn Alice Pratt, daughter of Robin Diane Sumner and Charles Ryan Pratt of Kimberly, was born Oct. 19, 2018.
Hudson Reid Forney, son of Chelsea Nichole Schaniel and Cole Douglas Forney of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 19, 2018.
Kaison David Bonvicino, son of Hannah Joy Bonvicino and Donald Lawrence Bonvicino II of Burley, was born Oct. 19, 2018.
Dalton Lee Rasmussen, son of Ashley May and Jordan Lee Rasmussen of Filer, was born Oct. 19, 2018.
Grayson Jay Lucas, son of Christine Marie Hall and Frank Joe Lucas of Gooding, was born Oct. 19, 2018.
Beckett Heath Manning, son of Madalyn Suzanne and Justin David Manning of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 19, 2018.
Declan Jameson White, son of Heather Marie Walls and Richard Allen White Jr. of Buhl, was born Oct. 19, 2018.
Evelynn Rose Peterson, daughter of Shanna Rose and Ryley John Peterson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 21, 2018.
Jason Lloyd-Scott Hulme, son of Randi Siobhan LaSalle and Mark Jason Hulme of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 21, 2018.
Jayden Alfredo Gomez, son of Shanda Lynn Peterson and Alfredo Gomez Cruz of Jerome, was born Oct. 21, 2018.
Colton Dean Peters, son of Angelia Jasmin Blasius and Andrew Johnathon Dean Peters of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 22, 2018.
Krew Mitchell Henson, son of Erin Angel and Steve Mitchell Henson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 22, 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.