Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Kamilla Elizabeth Gutierrez, daughter of Pamela Kay and Juan Jose Gutierrez Mendoza of Jerome was born March 3, 2021.
Izaiah Kade McManaman, son of Miriam Ali and Dylan McManaman of Jerome, was born March 3, 2021.
Nova Lynne Kunzler, daughter of Tiffany and Kade Kunzler of Twin Falls, was born March 4, 2021.
Domiciano Harvey Sylvester Jones, son of Jessica L. Robbins and Weston M. Jones of Twin Falls, was born March 8, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Tanner Thomas Burnett, son of Sarah Cameron and Paul Burnett of Las Vegas, Nevada, was born March 3, 2021.
Oliver Wynn Bolinske, son of Maia Bolinske and Mason Bolinske of Twin Falls, was born March 4, 2021.
Wyatt David Schaeffer, son of Ashley Schaeffer and Chris Schaeffer of Twin Falls, was born March 4, 2021.
Jorja Kate Evers, daughter of Brittany Gail Evers and Jerry Raymond Evers of Wendell, was born March 4, 2021.
Leo Jack Dalley, son of Nicole Dalley and Jeremy Dalley of Twin Falls, was born March 5, 2021.
Isai Cesario Trevino, son of Elizabeth Trevino and Jose Luis Trevino Jr. of Jerome, was born March 5, 2021.
Josianna Luiza Middleton, daughter of Jessica Maria Middleton and Albert Jay Middleton of Twin Falls, was born March 5, 2021.
Atreus McKellan Chavez, son of Katelyn Chavez of Twin Falls, was born March 6, 2021.
Kennna Sage Sponcey, daughter of Kaylynn Sponcey and Tailor Sponcey of Filer, was born March 6, 2021.
Ehden Alejandro Vidaca, son of Crystal Vidaca and Alejandro Vidaca Flores of Twin Falls, was born March 6, 2021.
Cooper Ward Speer, son of Morgan Speer and Scott Speer of Twin Falls, was born March 7, 2021.
Ryker Kenneth Baumgartner, son of Kailey Rae Baumgartner and Quintin Richard Baumgartner of Burley, was born March 7, 2021.
Abigail Romero Salas, daughter of Mariah Selleck and Edgar Romero Salas of Twin Falls, was born March 7, 2021.
Brytiago Espino, son of Celina Espino Anaya and Jose Alfonso Espino Mejia of Dietrich, was born March 8, 2021.
Everett Lee Fratcher, son of McKenzie Fratcher and Andrew Fratcher of Twin Falls, was born March 8, 2021.
Kairo Damian De La Torre, son of Analiyah Makaila De La Torre and Oscar Alexandro De La Torre of Twin Falls, was born March 8, 2021.
Melissa K Flint, daughter of Tallia Flint and Dixon Flint of Rupert, was born March 8, 2021.
Acai Rowan Lee McEwen, son of Sky Larsen and Dewey Lee McEwen of Twin Falls, was born March 8, 2021.
Aide Guadalupe Arroyo Carmona, daughter of Nancy Carmona and Jorge Arroyo of Buhl, was born March 9, 2021.
Alizae Triana, daughter of Claribel Castro-Romero and Valentin Triana of Twin Falls, was born March 9, 2021.
Galilea Sophie Ortiz, daughter of Monserrath Ortiz and Ivan Ortiz of Elko, Nevada, was born March 9, 2021.