{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Zaylee Grace Hendricks, daughter of Zandria Anzar and Robert Hendricks of Jerome, was born June 17, 2019.

Caspian Christopher Lloyd White, son of Calysta White and Tommy Standlee of Jerome, was born June 18, 2019.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Romeo Magar, son of Hari and Kalu Magar of Twin Falls, was born June 18, 2019.

Teagyn Rose Pendley, daughter of Megan Pendley of Elko, Nev., was born June 18, 2019.

Jameson Bruce Guerra, son of Sam Fitzgerald and Devon Fesler of Twin Falls, was born June 19, 2019

Jami Breanna Lara, daughter of Danielle and Ray Lara of Hailey, was born June 19, 2019.

Dailyna Marbella Maciel Madrigal, daughter of Rubicelia Madrigal and Cristian Maciel of Wendell, was born June 19, 2019.

Gianni Arian Marruffo Vega, son of Tania I. Vega and Isaac D. Marruffo of Jerome, was born June 19, 2019.

Robinson Zobott, son of Hattie Raeann and Michael Jared Zobott of Buhl, was born June 19, 2019.

Allison Michelle Musgrave, daughter of Tara and Cory Musgrave of Jerome, was born June 20, 2019.

Enzo Khalid Catalan, son of Kate Catalan of Twin Falls, was born June 21, 2019.

McKenzie Skye DeRamus, daughter of Kathleen Rose and Jonathan Dale DeRamus of Twin Falls, was born June 22, 2019.

Hector Hernandez, son of Latasha Pirtle and Edgar Hernandez of Hazelton, was born June 22, 2019.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments