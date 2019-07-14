St. Luke’s Jerome
Pedro Galaviz, son of Maria Patricia Alvarez Sanchez and Pedro Galaviz Ramos of Wendell, was born July 4, 2019.
Samuel Virgil Barker, son of Genalea and Brett Barker of Jerome, was born July 5, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Annabel Shirley Haderlie, daughter of Sarah Jane and Gary Max Haderlie of Twin Falls, was born June 25, 2019.
Vincent Kole Barnes, son of Arias Leigh and Levi Chance Barnes of Twin Falls, was born July 1, 2019.
Maddox Carter Ray, son of Heather Raelynne Keeble and Jason Paul Turner of Twin Falls, was born July 3, 2019.
Liam James Davis, son of Brandie Chevelle Shaw and James Michael Davis of Filer, was born July 3, 2019.
Aria Elena Capilla, daughter of Rebeca Miramontes Ruiz and Cristian Gabriel Capilla of Twin Falls, was born July 4, 2019.
Lucee Diane Lindley, daughter of Christine Gene Hollon and Justin Michael Lindley of Jerome, was born July 4, 2019.
Oakley Janice Davis, daughter of Ashley Michelle and Jayman Matthew Davis of Twin Falls, was born July 4, 2019.
Kaydence Jolee Kearsley, daughter of Rachel Marie and Levi Christian Kearsley of Wendell, was born July 4, 2019.
Everly Irene Goss, daughter of Tetona Lynne Dunlap and Karlin Lee Goss of Twin Falls, was born July 4, 2019.
Humberto Xavier Magana, son of Rosanna Garcia and Humberto Magana Jr. of Twin Falls, was born July 6, 2019.
Milo Joseph Lafave and Oliver Ray Lafave, twin sons of Morganna DeWitt and Stephen David Lafave of Twin Falls, were born July 6, 2019.
Liam Matthew Lindsey, son of Alicia Marie Lindsey of Kimberly, was born July 8, 2019.
Sevyn Liam Goodlett, son of Kaitlyn Paige Furukawa and Ignacio Savon Goodlett of Twin Falls, was born July 9, 2019.
Nolan Michael Edwards, son of Vernice Regina Stone and Benjamin Michael Edwards of Twin Falls, was born July 9, 2019.
Giorgianna Mae Schroeder, daughter of Tasha Lee and Gregory Alton Schroeder of Twin Falls, was born July 9, 2019.
Kylin Jae Matthews, daughter of Ciera Raquel and Ryan Jon Matthews of Burley, was born July 9, 2019.
