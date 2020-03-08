Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Barbra Jean Fetterly, daughter of Cammy and Lonny Fetterly of Jerome, was born Feb. 18, 2020.
Audyn Mikal Henson, daughter of Kiera Lynai and Kaleb Mikal Henson of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 25,2020.
St. Luke’s
Magic Valley
Haiden Corrine Lee, daughter of Katie and Shane Lee of Filer, was born Feb. 26, 2020.
Yoandri Bedolla Juarez, son of Diana Juarez and Eugenio Bedolla of Hazelton, was born Feb. 26, 2020.
Saylor Brooks Cahala, daughter of Shay L. Bedke and Sabastian M. Cahala of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 27, 2020.
Wednesday Nyx Merman, daughter of Cheyenne and Joshua Merman of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 27, 2020.
Alayna Kristine Puente, daughter of Selina and Alexander Puente of Kimberly, was born Feb. 28, 2020.
Dragan Devetak, son of Ashley Gardner and Milan Devetak of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 28, 2020.
Xyila Alaxani Saldivar, daughter of Sarah M. Pesina and Juan D. Saldivar of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 28, 2020.
Royal Hudsyn Bringhurst, son of Hailee Bearce and Mathew Bringhurst of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 29, 2020.
David Max-Alan Hoag, son of Annemarie Colon and Donald Hoag of Jerome, was born Feb. 29, 2020.
Josey Ray Leguineche, son of Kaitlin and Judd Leguineche of Gooding, was born Feb. 29, 2020.
Forbes B Hadlock and Spencer JoDean Hadlock, twins, son and daughter of McKenzie and Dax Hadlock of Oakley, were born March 2, 2020.
Grae Severus Gutierrez, son of Symphony Heaven Sandoval and Gradon Leon Gutierrez of Buhl, was born March 2, 2020.
Dannon Luca Nielsen, son of Aubrey and Brandon Nielsen of Twin Falls, was born March 2, 2020.