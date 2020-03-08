Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Barbra Jean Fetterly, daughter of Cammy and Lonny Fetterly of Jerome, was born Feb. 18, 2020.

Audyn Mikal Henson, daughter of Kiera Lynai and Kaleb Mikal Henson of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 25,2020.

St. Luke’s

Magic Valley

Haiden Corrine Lee, daughter of Katie and Shane Lee of Filer, was born Feb. 26, 2020.

Yoandri Bedolla Juarez, son of Diana Juarez and Eugenio Bedolla of Hazelton, was born Feb. 26, 2020.

Saylor Brooks Cahala, daughter of Shay L. Bedke and Sabastian M. Cahala of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 27, 2020.

Wednesday Nyx Merman, daughter of Cheyenne and Joshua Merman of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 27, 2020.

Alayna Kristine Puente, daughter of Selina and Alexander Puente of Kimberly, was born Feb. 28, 2020.

Dragan Devetak, son of Ashley Gardner and Milan Devetak of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 28, 2020.