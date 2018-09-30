St. Luke’s Jerome
Brenlee Ann Greene, daughter of Rashell Ann Greene of Jerome, was born Sept. 19, 2018.
Keelin Thomas Burbie, son of Kacheri Joe Bodily and Travis Morgan Burbie of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 21, 2018.
Adam Mitchell Newey, son of Tasha Deneek and Robert Allen Newey of Richfield, was born Sept. 22, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Diego Axel Hernandez, son of Odalis Eliza Macias Michaca and Aaron Hernandez Lopes of Jerome, was born Sept. 18, 2018.
Tobias Ray Lee Smith, son of Susan Lee Smith and Raylynn Joy Smith of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 18, 2018.
Jaxon Lynn Eldredge, son of Hailie Danae and Clint Dean Eldredge of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 19, 2018.
Isabelle Nicole Ritchie, daughter of Jennifer Lynn Hammond-Ritchie and Ronald Wayne Ritchie of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 19, 2018.
Arthur Dallen Rosa, son of Kylee Ray Rosa and Dallen Greg Rosa of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 19, 2018.
Emilia Anne Shabi, daughter of Melissa Anne and Adrian Derek Shabi of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 19, 2018.
Alilet Hernandez, daughter of Mariela Carrillo and Joel Hernandez of Jerome, was born Sept. 19, 2018.
Brigham Liam Smith, son of Angela and Tomais Jed Smith of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 19, 2018.
Noelle Angelie Horrocks, daughter of Savana Fe Horrocks and Logas Mark Horrocks of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 19, 2018.
Hendrix James Lopez, son of Stephanie Lynn Smith and Brian James Lopez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 20, 2018.
Jasper Ryan Quintana, son of Melynda Elaine and James Martain Quintana of Wendell, was born Sept. 20, 2018.
Ivan Arteaga, son of Jessenia and Norberto Arteaga of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 20, 2018.
Beau James Dayley, son of Sabrina Anne and Jacob Jasper Dayley of Jerome, was born Sept. 21, 2018.
Jolene Chloe Higgins, daughter of Jacquelyn Lee and Casey William Higgins of Rogerson, was born Sept. 22, 2018.
Kyllian Elliott Evans, son of Tabitha Nicole McDaniel and Brandon Chantry Evans of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 22, 2018.
Adelyn Yazmin Estrada Lozano, daughter of Carmen Yazmin Lozano Prieto and Jaime Estrada Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 24, 2018.
Thomas Vay Bartholomew, son of Ana Katherine Bartholomew of Jerome, was born Sept. 25, 2018.
Dallary Anahi Escobar Valdez, daughter of Karime Gabriela Valdez Dominguez and Sergio Anaya Escobar Jr. of Jerome, was born Sept. 25, 2018.
Jace Michael Ward, son of Chelsie Nicole Defilippis and Brandon Michael Ward of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 25, 2018.
Adalynn Helen Brown, daughter of Ashley Helen and Austin Reed Brown of Jerome, was born Sept. 25, 2018.
Owen Lucas Bowman, son of Amanda Richelle Adamson and Ryan Adam Bowman of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 26, 2018.
Spencer Eli Storm Elwin, son of Breanna Michelle Elwin of Buhl, was born Sept. 26, 2018.
Adria Alice Hansen, daughter of Adria Natalie Hansen and Christopher David Hansen of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 27, 2018.
