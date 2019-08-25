St. Luke’s Jerome
Randy Jay Steadham Jr., son of Rena Montgomery-Steadham and Randy Steadham of Jerome, was born Aug. 13, 2019.
Victor Gael Torres Reyes, son of Elizabeth Reyes-Mercado and Victor Manuel Torres Melendez of Jerome, was born Aug. 15, 2019.
Daniel Alonso Gamez Chavez, son of Maria Gamez Chavez-Luna and Tomas Alberto Chavez-Luna of Jerome, was born Aug. 16, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Leena Evelyn Smith, daughter of Jessica Rose and Samuel Tyler Smith of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 15, 2019.
Arieh Garcia, son of Araceli and Hugo Garcia of Jerome, was born Aug. 15, 2019.
Remy Kate Eagle, daughter of Allison Kate Treadaway and Joshua Zachary Eagle of Burley, was born Aug. 15, 2019.
Raylee May Fleenor, daughter of Nicole Aryel Gonzalez and Nicholas James Fleenor of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 15, 2019.
Josiah Nathan Batchelor, son of Chelsea Suzanne and Caleb Joel Batchelor of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 15, 2019.
Sebastian Arellano-Jimenez, son of Brenda Isabel Jimenez-Gonzalez and Juan Jose Arellano-Magana of Elko, Nev., was born Aug. 16, 2019.
Creedence Delilah Scarlett Gonzales, daughter of Kandie Elizabeth and Nathaniel Herbert Gonzales of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 16, 2019.
Beckette Elianna Ruiz, daughter of Diana Karen Ayala Chavira and Guadalupe Ruiz of Elko, Nev., was born Aug. 17, 2019.
Anaelle Rachel Mulamba, daughter of Chanceline Bahati Mubibya and Tchani Samson-Ali Mulamba of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 17, 2019.
Charles Remington Cann, son of Jessica Henrichs Cann and Eli Harrison Cann of Kimberly, was born Aug. 19, 2019.
Kamden Kruz Petersen, son of Heather Adeline and Kaylan Keith Petersen of Kimberly, was born Aug. 20, 2019.
Amy Elizabeth Margulieux, daughter of Kelsey Renee and Jeffrey Scott Margulieux of Buhl, was born Aug. 21, 2019.
Hadlee Mae Wilkins, daughter of Rachel Lee Wilkins and Tyson Lee Wilkins of Murtaugh, was born Aug. 21, 2019.
