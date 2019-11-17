{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Lucy Lou Carlton, daughter of Jessie and Nate Carlton of Kimberly, was born Nov. 8, 2019.

Ainhoa Brisa Correa, daughter of Elida and Eliseo Correa of Jerome, was born Nov. 9, 2019.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Diego Alan Angeles Garcia, son of Martha Garcia and Julio Angeles of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 7, 2019.

Leana Lee Carreno, daughter of Magen Rios and Roberto Carreno of Jerome, was born Nov. 7, 2019.

Hendrick Levi Peters, son of Alea and Dennis Peters of Filer, was born Nov. 7, 2019.

Leland Braxton Luevano-Martinez, son of Kylene Leeann Sanchez and Lance Aaron Martinez of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 7, 2019.

Tinley Logan Tucker, daughter of Callie and Travis Tucker of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 8, 2019.

Rhett Asher Norman, son of Ashley D. Isakson and Charles R. Norman of Elko, Nevada, was born Nov. 8, 2019.

Natalie Rose Bishoff, daughter of Tenecia Camille Grover and Jason Bishoff of Kimberly, was born Nov. 9, 2019.

McKenzie Jayde Dorsey, daughter of Shilah and Matthew Dorsey of Jerome, was born Nov. 9, 2019.

Luna Bella Gonzalez, daughter of Nohely Gonzalez and Israel Gonzalez of Jerome, was born Nov. 10, 2019.

Ryker Noah Gould, son of Cierra and Noah Gould of Heyburn, was born Nov. 12, 2019.

Huxin James Kendall, son of Morgan Kaster and Riley Kendall of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 13, 2019.

Quinton Octavian Leavitt, son of Raylee JoLynn Woody and Derek Clark Leavitt of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 13, 2019.

