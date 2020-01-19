St. Luke’s Jerome
Thalia J. Baker, daughter of Whitley and Colby Baker of Jerome, was born Jan. 9, 2020.
Angie Nahomi Valdez Avila, daughter of Adriana Jaqueline Valdez Avila of Jerome, was born Jan. 9, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Leilah Remington Zamora, daughter of Brandi and Christopher Zamora of Jerome, was born Jan. 8, 2020.
Olivia Riley Scott, daughter of Denisha and Kristopher Scott of Jerome, was born Jan. 9, 2020.
Eric Mateo Tapia Jr., son of Janett Paz and Eric Matthew Tapia of Rupert, was born Jan. 10, 2020.
Saint Elliot Kori, son of Negar Gholinezhad and Ashraf Kori of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 10, 2020.
Quinton James Bolton, son of Tiffany Gaither and James Bolton of Hazelton, was born Jan. 10, 2020.
Emilio Christian Gil, son of Berta V. Fajardo and Julio Cesar Gil of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 11, 2020.
Galilea Lourdes Bampa, daughter of Aclaldet Emperatriz Maldonado-Acosta and Vjekoslav Bampa of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 13, 2020.
Beau Jordan Aardema, daughter of Kylee and Jordan Aardema of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 13, 2020.
Karely Yamileth Perez Ocaranza, daughter of Elizabeth Ocaranza and Alvaro Perez of Gooding, was born Jan. 13, 2020.
Corey Josiah Coltan Woods, son of Jessika L. Campbell and Laurance M. Woods of Wells, Nevada, was born Jan. 14, 2020.
Zane Harley Jack Morgan, son of Misti Parke and Dennis Morgan of Glenns Ferry, was born Jan. 14, 2020.
Carter Jay Thompson, son of Katie and Chris Thompson of Buhl, was born Jan. 16, 2020.
