St. Luke’s Jerome
Keyla Ivanna Hernandez Nunez, daughter of Bertha Alicia Nunez Mendoza and Gumercindo Ivan Hernandez Serratos of Wendell, was born Dec. 27, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Everly Kay Babb, daughter of Chelsea Larsen and Thomas Babb of Elko, Nevada, was born Dec. 23, 2019.
Brooklyn Beverly Hebener, daughter of Diane and Jonathan Hebener of Jerome, was born Dec. 23, 2019.
Greyson Mathew Clark Poulsen, son of Samantha Gold and Chad Poulsen of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 24, 2019.
Margot Bell Peterson, daughter of Katie and Rob Peterson of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 24, 2019.
Ryver Justice Bowser, daughter of Brooke Bowser of Buhl, was born Dec. 25, 2019.
Margot Magnolia Sheklian, daughter of Jessi Dotter and Mike Sheklian of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 25, 2019.
Ellie Lynn Hansen, daughter of Kathreen and Carter Hansen of Hollister, was born Dec. 26, 2019.
Nayelli Arely Vielmas Borrayo, daughter of Venessa Borrayo of Jerome, was born Dec. 26, 2019.
Faith Marie Northrup, daughter of Stephanie Ann Harlin and Joshua Northrup of Hazelton, was born Dec. 26, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Laiken McCale Phinney, daughter of Jennifer Lynn Wentworth and Michael Anthony Phinney of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 26, 2019.
Erin Jo Hersey, daughter of Emily Jo Rasmussen and Joshua Austin Hersey of Gooding, was born Dec. 27, 2019.
JoLynn Diane Nilles, daughter of Ashley Rae and Allan Andrew Nilles of Kimberly, was born Dec. 27, 2019.
Addisyn Marie Steel, daughter of Jenna and Mike Steel of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 27, 2019.
Stallone Reed Archuleta, son of Savannah D. Archuleta and Anthony M. Archuleta of Kimberly, was born Dec. 28, 2019.
Jonathan Raymond-Dale Cain, son of Britney and Jonathan Cain of Battle Mountain, Nevada, was born Dec. 28, 2019.
Haizlee Olivia Thacker, daughter of Victoria Pamparau and Taylor Thacker of Hazelton, was born Dec. 28, 2019.
Virgil Lee Ferreira, son of Patsy Kelley and Gary Lee Ferreira of Elko, Nevada, was born Dec. 30, 2019.
Josiah Galvan, son of Jasmin Murillo and Jose Galvan of Jerome, was born Dec. 30, 2019.
Hazel Ann Loya, daughter of Kylee and Christian Loya of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 30, 2019.
Lily Areli Ochoa, daughter of Arisema Servin and Martin Ochoa of Buhl, was born Dec. 30, 2019.
Finn Lee Cook, son of Jessica and Tyler Cook of Carey, was born Dec. 31, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.