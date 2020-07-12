Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Violet Eleanor Misseldine, daughter of Alyson and Trevor Misseldine of Gooding, was born June 24, 2020.
Camila Melina Nieto, daughter of Nancy Pineda and Raúl Nieto of Hagerman, was born June 24, 2020.
Jayden William Tramell, son of Brittany Baker and Kyler Tramell of Wendell, was born June 25, 2020.
Zion Mark Strong, son of Sara and Jonathan Strong of Kimberly, was born June 25, 2020.
Charlie Carter, son of Jenny and Tyson Carter of Jerome, was born June 27, 2020.
Caroline Jae Altamirano, daughter of Irlanda Diaz and Jaime Altamirano of Bliss, was born July 3, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Mia Jae Hughes, daughter of Emilee and Wesston Hughes of Twin Falls, was born June 30, 2020.
William Riley Horton, son of Erica Jane and Daniel Trent Horton of Jerome, was born June 30, 2020.
Cruz Boteilho, son of Darbi and Brady Boteilho of Twin Falls, was born July 1, 2020.
Jelvin Mohara, son of Sangita Baraily and Kamal Mohara of Twin Falls, was born July 1, 2020.
Ashton Jacob Miller, son of Olivia Madsen and Jacob Miller of Twin Falls, was born July 1, 2020.
Carson Andrew Hamby, son of KayLynn and Charles Hamby of Buhl, was born July 1, 2020.
Calee Rae Haynes, daughter of Talea and William Haynes of Twin Falls, was born July 1, 2020.
Adaline Marie Littleton, daughter of Kiali Nicole and Timothy Brian Littleton of Twin Falls, was born July 2, 2020.
Kade Lee Hutchinson, son of Alyshia Criss and Jorden Hutchinson of Twin Falls, was born July 2, 2020.
Sebastian Lindauer, son of Cecilia and Ray Lindauer of Twin Falls, was born July 2, 2020.
Caiden Wade Cook, son of Whitney and Todd Cook of Twin Falls, was born July 2, 2020.
Matthias Caleb Winward, son of Ashley and Caleb Winward of Twin Falls, was born July 2, 2020.
Junior Zeferino Garcia Perez, son of Kristy Garcia Perez and Saul Garcia of Jerome, was born July 3, 2020.
River Alexander Hollon, son of Dakota Horton and James Hollon of Jerome, was born July 3, 2020.
Sawyer Joseph Minton, son of Jessica and Michael Minton of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born July 5, 2020.
Alexandra James Cenarrusa, daughter of Angelica and Jack Cenarrusa of Carey, was born July 5, 2020.
Lila Loretta Benkula, daughter of Stacie and Adam Benkula of Jerome, was born July 6, 2020.
Karen Lilliana Ruiz, daughter of Diana K. Ayala and Guadalupe Ruiz of Elko, Nevada, was born July 7, 2020.
Ava Inez Guerra Plate-Cyr, daughter of Cassie Guerra and Connor Sebastian Plate-Cyr of Twin Falls, was born July 7, 2020.
Archimedes Journey Huntsman, son of Megan Greenfield and Robert Huntsman of Jerome, was born July 8, 2020.
James Lee Bennett, son of Alysa Ditto and Billy Bennett of Twin Falls, was born July 8, 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.