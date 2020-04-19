Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Elias Odin Gonzales Belem, son of Savannah Gonzales and Antonio Belem of Jerome, was born April 6, 2020.
DJ Reese Cummings, son of Christina Reese and Don Cummings of Jerome, was born April 8, 2020.
Joaquin Yair Lopez Tena, son of Maria Guadalupe Tena and Pedro Joaquin Lopez of Jerome, was born April 11, 2020.
Weston Michael Smith, son of Katie and Casey Smith of Jerome, was born April 13, 2020.
Roman Grey Short, son of Chelsey Strickland and Thevor Short of Wendell, was born April 13, 2020.
Johan Matteo Cervantes Garcia, son of Gabriela Garcia Nieto and Juan D. Cervantes E. of Jerome, was born April 13, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Lux Jane Kimbrough, daughter of Deja Gonzalez and Spencer Kimbrough of Twin Falls, was born April 7, 2020.
Grayson Michael Armstrong, son of Rachel and Kolton Armstrong of Elko, Nevada, was born April 8, 2020.
Ariely Ximena Giron, daughter of Nayeli Martinez and Irvin Giron of Hazelton, was born April 8, 2020.
Vivienne Victoria Clark, daughter of Paula Andrea and Cannon Sims Clark of Twin Falls, was born April 9, 2020.
Khyler William Gumeson, son of Abbe and Nik Gumeson of Twin Falls, was born April 9, 2020.
Enzo Victor Vasquez, son of Randi Bailey and Vinccenzo Vasquez of Jerome, was born April 10, 2020.
Evelyn Cabral, daughter of Maritza Campos and Rodolfo Cabral of Twin Falls, was born April 10, 2020.
Clayton Ray Clifford, son of Rebecca Anne Hill and Michael Clifford of Twin Falls, was born April 11, 2020.
Olive Martina Sterner, daughter of Mary and Paul Sterner of Oakley, was born April 11, 2020.
Andrew Leslie Ferreira, son of Jacie Egan and Marcus Brody Ferreira of Twin Falls, was born April 11, 2020.
Presley Michelle Mitchell, daughter of Tiffany Dawn and Brett Allen Mitchell of Burley, was born April 11, 2020.
Erin Valerie Koehn, daughter of Evelyn and Darryl Koehn of Filer, was born April 14, 2020.
Kenai Josiah Hunter, son of Loretta Escobedo and Daniel Hunter of Jerome, was born April 15, 2020.
