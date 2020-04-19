Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Vivienne Victoria Clark, daughter of Paula Andrea and Cannon Sims Clark of Twin Falls, was born April 9, 2020.

Khyler William Gumeson, son of Abbe and Nik Gumeson of Twin Falls, was born April 9, 2020.

Enzo Victor Vasquez, son of Randi Bailey and Vinccenzo Vasquez of Jerome, was born April 10, 2020.

Evelyn Cabral, daughter of Maritza Campos and Rodolfo Cabral of Twin Falls, was born April 10, 2020.

Clayton Ray Clifford, son of Rebecca Anne Hill and Michael Clifford of Twin Falls, was born April 11, 2020.

Olive Martina Sterner, daughter of Mary and Paul Sterner of Oakley, was born April 11, 2020.

Andrew Leslie Ferreira, son of Jacie Egan and Marcus Brody Ferreira of Twin Falls, was born April 11, 2020.

Presley Michelle Mitchell, daughter of Tiffany Dawn and Brett Allen Mitchell of Burley, was born April 11, 2020.

Erin Valerie Koehn, daughter of Evelyn and Darryl Koehn of Filer, was born April 14, 2020.

Kenai Josiah Hunter, son of Loretta Escobedo and Daniel Hunter of Jerome, was born April 15, 2020.

