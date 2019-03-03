St. Luke’s Jerome
Jasper Mateo Jauregui, son of Shania and Paulo Jauregui of Hazelton, was born Feb. 16, 2019.
Penelope Regalado, daughter of Emely and Saul Regalado of Jerome, was born Feb. 16, 2019.
Atlas Zane Stout, son of Brittany Michelle Veach and Ben Thomas Briten of Jerome, was born Feb. 20, 2019.
Brylee Dawn Barg, daughter of Kelsey and Wacey Barg of Picabo, was born Feb. 25, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Anthony Gabriel Ortega, son of Teresa Benavides and Jose Guadalupe Ortega of Buhl, was born Feb. 21, 2019.
Savanna Faith Christopherson, daughter of Kayla Renee Christopherson and Anthony Raymond Torres of Wendell, was born Feb. 21, 2019.
Denli Lynn Winters, daughter of Soshia Karen Sharlene Winters and Jacob Lynn Winters of Filer, was born Feb. 21, 2019.
Delilah Jo Fresh, daughter of Toni Jo Barney and Dale Micheal Fresh of Buhl, was born Feb. 22, 2019.
Lily Lux Dortch, daughter of Rachel Marie and Bryan Joseph Dortch of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 22, 2019.
Theodore Anthony Trevino, son of Brittany Lynn Lasure and Cyrus Anthony Trevino of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 24, 2019.
Arthur Leo Khachatrian, son of Ruzanna and Levon Khachatrian of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 25, 2019.
Axl Jo Wood, son of Kelsey Renee Wood of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 25, 2019.
Noah Rucker Gerhardt, son of LoriAnn Raelynn Hildebrand and Khody James Gerhardt of Jerome, was born Feb. 26, 2019.
Ezekiel Ross Hunter, son of Dana Jones Hunter and Jeremy Ross Hunter of Jackpot, Nev., was born Feb. 27, 2019.
Eryian Skye Chernoh, daughter of Alisha Marie Collatz and Darren Jeffery Chernoh Jr. of Buhl, was born Feb. 27, 2019.
Yui Lynn Cook, daughter of Katelynn Tinille Cook and Andrew Charlamagne Cook of Burley, was born Feb. 27, 2019.
Rider Davis Larsen, son of Melissa Lynette and Kile Douglas Larsen of Filer, was born Feb. 27, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.