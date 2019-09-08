St. Luke’s Jerome
Kenneth Ivan Garcia Romero, son of Yudith Evendira Romero Ruelas and Ivan Giovanni Garcia Lopez of Jerome, was born Aug. 30, 2019.
Aura Danaë Lacaya Brennan, daughter of Kaitlyn Sutton and Vince Brennan of Jerome, was born Sept. 1, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Luka Marcetic, son of Alexis Michelle and Milan Marcetic of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2019.
Cali RaeLee James, daughter of Airaka Pagg Ellison and Brandon James Egersdorf of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 27, 2019.
Rowdy Dean Kyle, son of Michelle Rose and Brad Justin Kyle of Buhl, was born Aug. 27, 2019.
Axxel James Aslett, son of Lacey Jane and Justin David Aslett of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 27, 2019.
Sienna-Everleigh Rose Briggs, daughter of Victoria Leigh Johnson and Andrew Taylor Briggs of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 27, 2019.
Mia Armani Matthews, daughter of Elizabeth Colon and Kyle Matthews of Jerome, was born Aug. 27, 2019.
Hayden Olivia Anderson, daughter of Mindi Danelle Harms-Anderson and Tyler James Anderson of Wendell, was born Aug. 28, 2019.
Charlotte Rae Barnes, daughter of Megan Ellen Rollins and Brady Alan Barnes of Jerome, was born Aug. 28, 2019.
Derek Alan Sweely Jr., son of Samantha June Halbert and Derek Alan Sweely of Rupert, was born Aug. 28, 2019.
Penelope Rose Bartlett, daughter of Tanisha Larraina and Craig Roy Bartlett of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 29, 2019.
Porter Patrick Hamilton, son of Kristen Nicole and Nicholas Patrick Hamilton of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 29, 2019.
Jackson Hollis Kain, son of Sarah Lynn and Brian Thomas Kain of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 29, 2019.
William Burgess Olson, son of Steffanie and Jacob Olson of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 29, 2019.
Taytem Edward Crofts, son of Dawnette and Adam Vincent Crofts of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 30, 2019.
Rhylida Adecyn Owens, daughter of Ashley Nicole and Brad Lee Owens of Shoshone, was born Aug. 30, 2019.
Zoey Sue Barrutia, daughter of Brittany Nicole and Michael John Barrutia of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 30, 2019.
Killian Hanson, son of Kesia and Nathan Hanson of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 30, 2019.
Quinton John David Tappan, son of Kelsey Rose and Nicholas William Tappan of Wendell, was born Aug. 30, 2019.
Arlyn Grant Patterson, son of Bethany Pavlik Patterson and Jacob Arlyn Patterson of Bliss, was born Aug. 31, 2019.
Milan Amir Arizmendi, son of Yajaira Hisamar G Arizmendi and Jesus Martin Arizmendi Fuentes of Jerome, was born Sept. 1, 2019.
Remington Lanze Casel, son of Michelle Lee and Blake William Casel of Jerome, was born Sept. 1, 2019.
Decker Douglas Jelinek, son of Kayla Rae and Jesse James Jelinek of Jerome, was born Sept. 3, 2019.
Abigail Horting, daughter of Jolene and David Horting of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 4, 2019.
