Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Quinton Thatcher Grayson, son of Amber and Matthew Grayson of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 25, 2020.

Ruth Marie Wilhelm, daughter of Nicole Ruske and Dan Wilhelm of Jerome, was born Sept. 27, 2020.

Alec Manuel Rico C., son of Julia Rico of Jerome, was born Sept. 28, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Antoinelle Rose Farnworth, daughter of Denise Carter and Matthew Farnworth of Hansen, was born Sept. 23, 2020.

Drayven Grey Elsing, son of Isabella Elsing of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 23, 2020.

Gracelynn Josette Fuentes, daughter of Brenna Fuentes and Shane Garrity of Rupert, was born Sept. 24, 2020.

Creighton Joshua Stewart, son of Kelly Stewart and Josh Stewart of Buhl, was born Sept. 24, 2020.

Iris Austin, daughter of Nancy Austin and Isaiah Austin of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 24, 2020.

Gray William Ehrmantraut, son of Stephanie Ehrmantraut and Cody Ehrmantraut of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 24, 2020.