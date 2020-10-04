Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Quinton Thatcher Grayson, son of Amber and Matthew Grayson of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 25, 2020.
Ruth Marie Wilhelm, daughter of Nicole Ruske and Dan Wilhelm of Jerome, was born Sept. 27, 2020.
Alec Manuel Rico C., son of Julia Rico of Jerome, was born Sept. 28, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Antoinelle Rose Farnworth, daughter of Denise Carter and Matthew Farnworth of Hansen, was born Sept. 23, 2020.
Drayven Grey Elsing, son of Isabella Elsing of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 23, 2020.
Gracelynn Josette Fuentes, daughter of Brenna Fuentes and Shane Garrity of Rupert, was born Sept. 24, 2020.
Creighton Joshua Stewart, son of Kelly Stewart and Josh Stewart of Buhl, was born Sept. 24, 2020.
Iris Austin, daughter of Nancy Austin and Isaiah Austin of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 24, 2020.
Gray William Ehrmantraut, son of Stephanie Ehrmantraut and Cody Ehrmantraut of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 24, 2020.
Maddux Tim Garrard, son of Mikayla Garrard and Jordy Garrard of Jerome, was born Sept. 25, 2020.
Arya Joann Sweatfield and Arwen Seleen Sweatfield, daughters of Grace Sweatfield and Steven Sweatfield of Twin Falls, were born Sept. 25, 2020.
Harper Jean Verley, daughter of Shelby Bellander and Tyrell Verley of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born Sept. 26, 2020.
Raegyn Lynn Thompson, daughter of Ashley Lynn Thompson and Rustin Drew Thompson of Filer, was born Sept. 26, 2020.
Amelia Lee Pool, daughter of Shannon Pool and Joey Pool of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 28, 2020.
KamLee Shyann Fischer, daughter of Shayla Fischer and Kameron Fischer of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 28, 2020.
Callen Dee Owen, son of Bri Owen and Cader Owen of Buhl, was born Sept. 29, 2020.
