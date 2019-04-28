St. Luke’s Jerome
Zennon Mitchell Griffee, son of London Demille Boronow and Gabe Griffee of Jerome, was born April 16, 2019.
Mathew Shane Gilliam Smith, son of Rose Smith and Terry Gilliam of Jerome, was born April 18, 2019.
Elowen Theodora Graybill, daughter of Allyson and David Graybill of Twin Falls, was born April 20, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Samuel Charles Dane and Gabriel Thomas Dane, twin sons of Yolanda Guerrero Reina and Stephen Eric Dane of Twin Falls, were born April 16, 2019.
Benjamin K. Saari, son of Tyler Racquel and Kenneth Dale Saari of Buhl, was born April 17, 2019.
Londyn Rhey Burks, daughter of Megan Christine and Jared Jeffrey Burks of Twin Falls, was born April 18, 2019.
Isla Nelee Bunker, daughter of Brittany Alyssa and Travis Jay Bunker of Twin Falls, was born April 18, 2019.
Quinn Madison Pond, daughter of Stephanie Lyn and Greggory Stillman Pond of Kimberly, was born April 18, 2019.
Henry James Puente, son of Amber Alexandrina and Kailan Matthias Puente of Twin Falls, was born April 18, 2019.
Leila May Cahala, daughter of Hanna D. Simmons and Shawn Lee Cahala of Jerome, was born April 19, 2019.
Noah James McClure, son of Darbi Shae Blattner and Anthony Steven Joseph McClure of Jerome, was born April 19, 2019.
Cody Lee Crandall, son of Roxy Lee Crandall and Colten Robert Crandall of Kimberly, was born April 19, 2019.
Jaxon Wesley Utzinger, son of Jaime Dawn Galligar and John Melvin Utzinger III of Eureka, Nev., was born April 19, 2019.
Everlee Reign Gilligan, daughter of Michelle Esther Straley and Scott Shane Gilligan of Twin Falls, was born April 19, 2019.
Archer Nathan Frank Cantu, son of Taylor Rayne Scruggs and Nathan Frank Duane Cantu of Twin Falls, was born April 20, 2019.
Andrea Juliette Valadez, daughter of Anais Perez and Carlos Valadez Recillas of Jerome, was born April 22, 2019.
Jaxon Louis Moody, son of Loren Nicole and Connor Bryn Moody of Twin Falls, was born April 22, 2019.
Winston Champ Sears, son of Merrilee Udy Sears and Brian James Sears of Carey, was born April 23, 2019.
Jackson LeRoy Brown, son of Melissa Jean and Cody LeRoy Brown of Twin Falls, was born April 23, 2019.
Jhett McKay Allen, son of Melissa Marie and Dillon McKay Allen of Twin Falls, was born April 23, 2019.
Jax Maverick Clark, son of Tiffany Renee Ward and Bobby Travis Clark of Twin Falls, was born April 24, 2019.
Westin James Dragt, son of Michelle Lynn and Peter Gerrit Dragt of Filer, was born April 25, 2019.
