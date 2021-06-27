Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Nwabueze Ezra Ezeonyeka, son of Angela Joy and Obinna Stanley Ezeonyeka of Twin Falls, was born June 13, 2021.
Remi Steadham, daughter of Rena and Randy Steadham of Jerome, was born June 16, 2021.
Mya Maxine Wiley, daughter of Hannah and Chris Wiley of Gooding, was born June 18, 2021.
Isaiah Daniel Tapia, son of Adriana B. and Federico L. Tapia of Jerome, was born June 18, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Mary Jane Gwin, daughter of Kami Farnum and Thomas Gwin of Twin Falls, was born June 16, 2021.
Selena Lee Richardson-Hernandez, daughter of Trista B. Richardson and Jeremiah Hernandez of Twin Falls, was born June 18, 2021.
Timothy B. Thoeun, son of Aubrey Thoeun and Johnny Thoeun of Gooding, was born June 19, 2021.
Salem Hera Eskelson, daughter of Jennifer Kerr and Donald Eskelson of Twin Falls, was born June 19, 2021.
Tucker Wayne Fetterly, son of Timberly Trent and Kenneth Fetterly of Bliss, was born June 19, 2021.
Atticus Pierson, son of Laynie Lewis and Donovan Pierson of Twin Falls, was born June 20, 2021.
Esther Promise Lopez, daughter of Taemurni Lopez and Tony Anthony Lopez of Twin Falls, was born June 21, 2021.
Katherine Alexandra Grob, daughter of Daniela Grob and Brandon Grob of Twin Falls, was born June 21, 2021.
Frances Marie Mussio Rexroat, daughter of Jennifer Mussio and Patrick Rexroat of Twin Falls, was born June 21, 2021.
Anika Savery Diaz, daughter of Katherine Sarai Rubio and Armando Diaz Giron of Twin Falls, was born June 21, 2021.
Masyn Bell, son of Shaylee Atkinson and Skyler Bell of Heyburn, was born June 22, 2021.
Tiago Ledesma, son of Mariela Ledesma and Julio Ledesma of Gooding, was born June 22, 2021.