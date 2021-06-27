Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Nwabueze Ezra Ezeonyeka, son of Angela Joy and Obinna Stanley Ezeonyeka of Twin Falls, was born June 13, 2021.

Remi Steadham, daughter of Rena and Randy Steadham of Jerome, was born June 16, 2021.

Mya Maxine Wiley, daughter of Hannah and Chris Wiley of Gooding, was born June 18, 2021.

Isaiah Daniel Tapia, son of Adriana B. and Federico L. Tapia of Jerome, was born June 18, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Mary Jane Gwin, daughter of Kami Farnum and Thomas Gwin of Twin Falls, was born June 16, 2021.

Selena Lee Richardson-Hernandez, daughter of Trista B. Richardson and Jeremiah Hernandez of Twin Falls, was born June 18, 2021.

Timothy B. Thoeun, son of Aubrey Thoeun and Johnny Thoeun of Gooding, was born June 19, 2021.

Salem Hera Eskelson, daughter of Jennifer Kerr and Donald Eskelson of Twin Falls, was born June 19, 2021.