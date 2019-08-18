St. Luke’s Jerome
Betsy Vega Anaya, daughter of Maria Mercedes Anaya Ruiz and Gonzalo Vega Trejo of Jerome, was born Aug. 3, 2019.
Angel Valadez, son of Leidy and Jose Angel Valadez of Jerome, was born Aug. 5, 2019.
Juniper Marie Newlan, daughter of Selena Lynn-Marie and Clinton Olna Newlan of Wendell, was born Aug. 7, 2019.
Ez-May Marie Green, daughter of Chole Chantelle Duncan and Adam Wayne Green of Jerome, was born Aug. 10, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Karsyn Micheal Whalen, son of Kayla Lee Manalakos and Christopher Timothy Whalen of Elko, Nevada, was born Aug. 8, 2019.
Stella Maddilyn Hunter, daughter of Katecia Lee Hunter and Jacob Brandon Hunter of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 8, 2019.
Reese Judith Carpenter, daughter of Ashley Michelle Turner Carpenter and Brady Preston Carpenter of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 8, 2019.
Nathaly Bukuze, daughter of Mulangaliro Victoria of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 9, 2019.
Memphis Maybiunn-Jamesyn McCutcheon, son of Michelle G. McCutcheon and Nevada K. McCutcheon of Burley, was born Aug. 9, 2019.
Mateo Castiel Rodriguez, son of Amber Ileana Lazalde and Eusebio Rodriguez of Buhl, was born Aug. 9, 2019.
Thorin Gabriel Castro, son of Jennifer Jean Morey Castro and Robert Jeffrey Castro of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 9, 2019.
Haven Aurora Porter, daughter of Amanda Rae Lynn Porter of Buhl, was born Aug. 9, 2019.
Monzerath Jo Lara, daughter of Ysalia and Marco Antonio Lara of Burley, was born Aug. 10, 2019.
Santiago Izael Espino-Ferrusco, son of Jaquelin Espino-Ferrusco and Azael Rodrigo Espino of Gooding, was born Aug. 10, 2019.
Stella Wes Williams, daughter of Rachelle Lyn and Shelby Wayne Williams of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 12, 2019.
Harper Jo Lammers, daughter of Natalie Caitlin and Garret Loren Lammers of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 12, 2019.
Pete William De Mello, son of Kimberly Marie and Dustin William De Mello of Jerome, was born Aug. 12, 2019.
Ridge Asa Barker, son of Natasha Jo and Jonathan Douglas Barker of Jerome, was born Aug. 13, 2019.
Daxton Jacob Sapien, son of Erin Michelle Madsen and Andrew Jacob Sapien of Kimberly, was born Aug. 13, 2019.
Alyx Sylvia Robinson, daughter of Regina Anne Andrada and Heath Judd Robinson of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 13, 2019.
Ayden Yeraldo Rojas, son of Karelis Garcia Martinez and Carlos Yeraldo Rojas Morales of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 14, 2019.
Michelle Joyce Higdem, daughter of Sabrina Mae Wood and Timothy Patrick Higdem of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 14, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.