St. Luke’s Jerome
Aydan Michael Reynaga, son of Perla and Jason Reynaga of Glenns Ferry, was born Nov. 24, 2018.
Alexa Zamudio Linares, daughter of Diana Linares and Jaime Zamudio Ruiz of Jerome, was born Nov. 26, 2018.
Nora Catherine Henry, daughter of Misty and Kevin Henry of Jerome, was born Nov. 29, 2018.
Ayden Alexis Escobedo, son of Francis Ruiz and Alexis Escobedo of Jerome, was born Dec. 2, 2018.
Elisha Thomas Sutton, son of Aysha LaRae and Nicholas Edward Sutton of Jerome, was born Dec. 3, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Isabella Grace Rutherford, daughter of Robyn Joan Rutherford and William Thomas Rutherford III of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 28, 2018.
Julian Jacob Salinas, son of Leila Kae Webb and Jacob Jason Salinas of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 29, 2018.
Cooper James Easter, son of Holly Genean and James Dean Easter of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 29, 2018.
Londyn Kaye Gaver, daughter of Heather Marie and Matthew Carl Gaver of Jerome, was born Nov. 29, 2018.
Jaxyn Francis Brunett, son of Chazarae Marie Shoup and Shane Anthony Brunett of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 29, 2018.
Castiel John Gutierrez, son of Jennifer Mae Jacobo and Ramon Gutierrez-Jacobo of Jerome, was born Nov. 29, 2018.
AdaLee June Nelson, daughter of Heidi Lee and Paul John Nelson of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 29, 2018.
Kairi Rose Skuza, daughter of Amy Jo Sommer and Cory Patrick Skuza of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 29, 2018.
Faith Gertrude Mboijana, daughter of Patricie Nyirajambere of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 29, 2018.
Adilyn Lee Jones, daughter of Melinda Kaye and Ace Glen Jones of Heyburn, was born Nov. 30, 2018.
Isabeau Nova Wood, daughter of Sara May and Madsen Parker Wood of Jerome, was born Nov. 30, 2018.
Ezekiel Isaac Baltazar, son of Nora Ambriz Corona and Juan Carlos Baltazar Ramirez of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 1, 2018.
Simon Dale Drake, son of Alison Grace Fiala Drake and Brandon Aaron Drake of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 2, 2018.
Wesley Benjamin Gines, son of Jordyn Diane and Benjamin David Gines of Gooding, was born Dec. 2, 2018.
Saoirse Lyn Sanderson, daughter of Sunshine Jean and Journal Mel Sanderson of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 3, 2018.
Stone Tyler Christensen, son of Cassie Leona and Tyler Burkle Christensen of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 4, 2018.
Alexander Abraham Caldera, son of Amanda Caldera-Paz of Jerome, was born Dec. 4, 2018.
Zayliie Xael Reinhart, daughter of Erika A’lese Holmes and Alex Matthew Bonning of Gooding, was born Dec. 4, 2018.
Emmalyn Hernandez, daughter of Arian Kaeleigh Schnur and Edgar Hernandez of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 5, 2018.
