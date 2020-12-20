Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Arianna Nicol Guerre Berrospi, daughter of Mariluz Berrospi and Roberto Guerra of Wendell, was born Dec. 13, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Adelynn Ruth Carpenter, daughter of Meghan Elizabeth Carpenter and Joel Curtis Carpenter of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 6, 2020.
Archer Oisin Sant, son of Taikhara Sant and Greg Sant of Kimberly, was born Dec. 10, 2020.
Elizabeth Jo Piercey, daughter of Breiann Rakes and Beau Piercey of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 12, 2020.
Jaxxon D. Jones, son of Jerris Jones of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 14, 2020.
Kennedy Rose Stoltenburg, daughter of Kathryn McGrath and Joseph Stoltenburg of Buhl, was born Dec. 16, 2020.
Kass Arya Zamora, daughter of Brandi Zamora and Chris Zamora of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 16, 2020.
