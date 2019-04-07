St. Luke’s Jerome
Rihanna Ramirez, daughter of Veronica Trevino and Robert Ramirez of Jerome, was born March 30, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Kennedy Tatum Cade, daughter of Emily Rae and Anthony Jerome Cade of Burley, was born March 27, 2019.
Gisele Clarisa Llanos, daughter of Maria Candelaria Llanos and Erick Llanos of Burley, was born March 27, 2019.
Sophia Tamang, daughter of Amita Tamang and Lakpa Tamang of Twin Falls, was born March 28, 2019.
Blakely Violet Montoya, daughter of Tristan Violet Hall and Robert John Montoya III of Jerome, was born March 28, 2019.
Jago Clayson Searle, son of Stacey Hubbard Searle and Eli Jeffery Searle of Kimberly, was born March 28, 2019.
Bria Rayne Jenkins, daughter of Krysta Rae Nichols and Anthony Harmon Jenkins of Twin Falls, was born March 29, 2019.
Aadi Blaise Chacon, son of Jessica Lynn and Antonio Chacon of Twin Falls, was born March 29, 2019.
Archer Axl Peters, son of Bonnie Jean Freestone-Peters and Thane Karl Peters of Jerome, was born March 29, 2019.
Nora Grey Ririe, daughter of Katie Ann and Albert Anthony Ririe of Twin Falls, was born March 29, 2019.
Zaiden Daniel Yeaman, son of Jaesa Daniel Yeaman of Twin Falls, was born March 30, 2019.
Westlynn Marie June Robinson, daughter of Brina Marie and Naccona Tejon Robinson of Hansen, was born March 30, 2019.
Lylanie Rose Ortiz, daughter of Abilene Hernandez and Carlos Ubaldo Ortiz Vargas of Twin Falls, was born March 30, 2019.
Sophia Rojas Jaimes, daughter of Angelica Jaimes Zagal and Pedro Rojas Gomez of Jerome, was born March 30, 2019.
Athena Rose Rasmussen, daughter of Spring Blossom Rasmussen and Lance Shane Rasmussen of Twin Falls, was born March 31, 2019.
Eastyn Elaine Conrad, daughter of Cydni Frances McEuen and Sayer Blain Conrad of Kimberly, was born April 1, 2019.
Beau Damien Trevino, son of Chriscelda Irene Trevino and Alexandro Trevino Hernandez of Jerome, was born April 2, 2019.
Briley Jean Arterburn, daughter of Hailey Jean Crystal and Brian Michael Arterburn of Hagerman, was born April 3, 2019.
