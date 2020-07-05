Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Ana Rosa Gomez Cortez, daughter of Mirtha Cortez and Esau Gomez of Jerome, was born June 16, 2020.
Maria Marie Wray, daughter of Destiny and Jonathan Wray of Buhl, was born June 22, 2020.
Daniela Esmeralda Renteria Roman, daughter of Jesus Milagros Roman Meza and Carlos Daniel Renteria Flores of Jerome, was born June 22, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Liam Anuar Reyes Cardona, son of Alexandra Cardona and Anuar Reyes of Jerome, was born June 23, 2020.
Renee Guzman, daughter of Genesis Guzman and Ivan Guzman-Alvarez of Twin Falls, was born June 23, 2020.
Cora Lillian Klimes, daughter of Becky and John Klimes of Buhl, was born June 24, 2020.
Lincoln Oliver Pugmire, son of Ashley and Scott Pugmire of Kimberly, was born June 24, 2020.
Kara Zor-El Duran, daughter of Veronica Ruiz Paz and Steven Michael Duran of Jerome, was born June 25, 2020.
Grayson Logan Horrocks, son of Savana and Logan Horrocks of Twin Falls, was born June 25, 2020.
Finley AnnaJean Hall, daughter of Sandra and Scott Hall of Jerome, was born June 26, 2020.
Christopher Morgan Trusnovec, son of Abigail and Cole Trusnovec of Challis, was born June 26, 2020.
Logan Frampton, son of Alex and Curtis Frampton of Twin Falls, was born June 26, 2020.
Julien Elias Torres, son of Jessica Butterfield and Mike Torres of Jerome, was born June 26, 2020.
Alaia Estrada, daughter of Abilene Torres-Flores and Glicerio Estrada-Estrada of Jerome, was born June 26, 2020.
Christopher Michael Chandler, son of Jade and Christopher Chandler of Twin Falls, was born June 27, 2020.
Don James Henscheid, son of Laura Josephine and Quincy Don Henscheid of Jerome, was born June 27, 2020.
Sabella Lynn Young, daughter of Brandy Algerio and Byron Young of Elko, Nevada, was born June 27, 2020.
Daniel Lynn Martin, son of Elaine Martin and Anthoney Fierros of Twin Falls, was born June 28, 2020.
Jack Jacob Hall, son of Robin and Jacob Hall of Twin Falls, was born June 29, 2020.
Sutton Kase Osterhout, son of Valarie and Dustin Osterhout of Declo, was born June 30, 2020.
Jay Prasai, son of Mina and Sujan Prasai of Twin Falls, was born June 30, 2020.
Oliver Eugene Rigdon, son of Kimberlee Ann Rigdon and Richard Russell Rigdon Jr. of Kimberly, was born June 30, 2020.
Mia Jae Hughes, daughter of Emilee and Wesston Hughes of Twin Falls, was born June 30, 2020.
William Riley Horton, son of Erica Jane and Daniel Trent Horton of Jerome, was born June 30, 2020.
Cruz Boteilho, son of Darbi and Brady Boteilho of Twin Falls, was born July 1, 2020.
