St. Luke’s Jerome
Kaylee Violet Garcia Urbina, daughter of Rubia Yamileth Urbina Guevara and Luis Reymundo Garcia Bueno of Jerome, was born Oct. 14, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Nylah Chavez, daughter of Genesis G. Chavez and Ray Leonard Chavez of Filer, was born Oct. 10, 2018.
Benjamin Charlie Mattson, son of Cheri Marie and Eric James Mattson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 11, 2018.
Beya Rose Ochoa, daughter of Samantha Rae Gomez and Monico Tre Ochoa of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 11, 2018.
Kennadie Dell Bailey, daughter of Justina Arlene and Brennon James Bailey of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 12, 2018.
Myla Vel Gillette and Mason Russell Gillette, twins, daughter and son of Evynn Victoria and Lenny A. Gillette of Gooding, were born Oct. 12, 2018.
Lucy Colette Dalley, daughter of Nicole Dalley and Jeremy Buxton Dalley of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 13, 2018.
Martin Kenneth Jackson, son of Toni Lynn and Jeremy Scott Jackson of Jerome, was born Oct. 13, 2018.
Gabriel George Benedict Perez, son of Jane Aquilizan Perez and Mark Benedict Perez of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 14, 2018.
Wayne Monroe Shoup, son of McKinzie Mae Jones and Mathew Wayne Shoup of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 14, 2018.
Elena Nevaeh Solis, daughter of Lucy Elena Mendoza and Cesar Solis Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 15, 2018.
Sawyer James Slagel, son of Michelle Renee and Michael C.L. Slagel of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 15, 2018.
Isaac Teklehemanot Mekonen, son of Asha Ali Oubad and Teklehemanot Mekonen Kahisay Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 15, 2018.
Declan J. Rogers, son of Lucinda Joann and Patrick Shawn Rogers of Jerome, was born Oct. 16, 2018.
