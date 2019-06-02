St. Luke’s Jerome
Jaelyn Abigail Hotchkiss, daughter of StephAnie and Wayne Hotchkiss of Rupert, was born May 22, 2019.
Nakai Lajon Johnston-Dumas, son of Hillary Johnston and Jeremy Dumas of Jerome, was born May 23, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Halle Brielle Larios, daughter of Crystal Cedillo Larios and Fabian Arteaga Larios of Burley, was born May 15, 2019.
Matthew James Cannon, son of Tiffany Ann Dalton and Christian Chandler Cannon of Twin Falls, was born May 22, 2019.
Miah Victoria Cintora, daughter of Marisol Regalado Silva and Carlos Jullian Cintora of Shoshone, was born May 22, 2019.
Grayson Thomas Koehn, son of Ashley Nicole and Thomas Allen Koehn of Buhl, was born May 23, 2019.
Kimber Katherine Parks, daughter of Jammie Delynn Staggs and Daniel Leigh Parks of Filer, was born May 23, 2019.
Alyssa Breyer James-Lewis, daughter of Trianna Tylynn Morris and Kyler Brayden Lewis of Kimberly, was born May 23, 2019.
Kenia Sarahi Godoy Parra, daughter of Ilse Karina Parra Cota and Arturo Godoy Juarez of Buhl, was born May 23, 2019.
Allistair Lachlan Jeffers, son of Harley Kaleenna Jeffers and Joseph Clayton Jeffers of Jerome, was born May 23, 2019.
Colton Troy Richardson, son of Brittnie Anne Lane and Dustin Riley Richardson of Paul, was born May 25, 2019.
Hayes Kristopher Wiedmeier, son of Kayla Nicole and Kristopher Steven Wiedmeier of Twin Falls, was born May 25, 2019.
Hazel Marion Braun, daughter of Felicia Marie Guerra and Archie Braun of Twin Falls, was born May 26, 2019.
Jaden Cecil Mason, son of Kathern Marie and Jeffrie Douglas Mason of Twin Falls, was born May 26, 2019.
Olyvia Grace Fuller, daughter of Aryann Christine Asay and McKinnen Anthony Fuller of Kimberly, was born May 26, 2019.
Nash Blaine Kelsey, son of Kari Jo and Allen Junior Kelsey of Wendell, was born May 27, 2019.
Oliver Russell Callen, son of Makayla Ann and Colt Russell Callen of Jerome, was born May 27, 2019.
Lettsong Thianei Htu, son of Nelly Win and Saw Myo Thi Ha Htu of Twin Falls, was born May 27, 2019.
Wyatt Hyde Vickrey, son of Paige Elizabeth and Jason Christopher Vickrey of Kimberly, was born May 27, 2019.
Asher Steven Ballard, son of Bethany Jolen and Ryan Steven Ballard of Gooding, was born May 27, 2019.
Matteo Reyes Saucedo, son of Leticia Saucedo Ruiz and Carlos Alberto Reyes Vargas of Shoshone, was born May 28, 2019.
Scarlett Elizabeth Neider, daughter of Brianna Elizabeth and Brant Michael Neider of Twin Falls, was born May 28, 2019.
Leon Akira Bartlett, son of Miranda Kay Satterwhite and Zacharia Steven Bartlett of Twin Falls, was born May 28, 2019.
Hadley Elise Morgan, daughter of Carissa Michelle Morgan and Wyatt Jones Morgan of Kimberly, was born May 28, 2019.
Azayvien Izeal Shaw, son of Angelina Marie Moreno and Urian Lee Shaw of Heyburn, was born May 28, 2019.
Oaklee Claire Maloy, daughter of Enola Marie Stiffler and James Lamar Maloy of Buhl, was born May 29, 2019.
Ruth Isabella Bronson, daughter of Yuridia and Bradley Reuben Bronson of Twin Falls, was born May 29, 2019.
George Nolasco, son of Arisbeth Martinez and Jorge Nolasco of Jerome, was born May 29, 2019.
Carter Jay Hamad-Rousey, daughter of Catherine Jonelle Hamad-Rousey and Lance Mathew Hamad-Rousey of Gooding, was born May 29, 2019.
Amillia Mosqueda, daughter of Gina Liza Soto and Juan Jesus Mosqueda Perez of Twin Falls, was born May 29, 2019.
