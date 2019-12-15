St. Luke’s Jerome
Wyatt Lincoln Shade Porter, son of Kynsey and Jason Porter of Jerome, was born Dec. 6, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Noel Adrian Simental, son of Alejandra Pacheco and Adrian Simental of Murtaugh, was born Dec. 4, 2019.
Easton Tate Williamson, son of Alicia Marie and Cody Williamson of Burley, was born Dec. 4, 2019.
Chase Parker Smola, son of Kayla Marie and Anthony Smola of Kimberly, was born Dec. 4, 2019.
Kamila Ariana Guadarrama and Iliana Aniyah Guadarrama, twin daughters of Mercedes Campos and Eloy Guadarrama Jr. of Twin Falls, were born Dec. 5, 2019.
Serenity Beth Stewart-Shaw, daughter of Kourtney and Kenny Shaw of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 6, 2019.
Aubrey Shay Pope, daughter of Ashley and Sean Pope of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 6, 2019.
Beckham Casperson, son of Jessica and Dallin Casperson of Kimberly, was born Dec. 6, 2019.
Thomas Lantie Ferrel Vawser, son of Brittany and Andrew Vawser of Kimberly, was born Dec. 6, 2019.
Sawyer Jesse Watt, son of Lauren and Braden Watt of Kimberly, was born Dec. 7, 2019.
Merida Kirsi Lynnae Riebold, daughter of Taylor White and Dalton Riebold of Buhl, was born Dec. 7, 2019.
Evangeline Isabell Leigh Ivey, daughter of Selina Ayala and Brandon Ivey of Wendell, was born Dec. 8, 2019.
Cody Dylan Gilliam, son of Tapanga Syrock and Terry Gilliam of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 10, 2019.
Jett Preston Masters, son of Brittany and Josh Masters of Filer, was born Dec. 11, 2019.
Natalia Torres and Fernanda Torres, twin daughters of Patricia Torres and Jose De Jesus Torres-Mejia of Twin Falls, were born Dec. 11, 2019.
Atley Ellen Merrick, daughter of Aubrey and Cole Merrick of Jerome, was born Dec. 11, 2019.
