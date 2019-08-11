St. Luke’s Jerome
Bradlee Victor Martinez, son of Kassie Shipp and Cameron Martinez of Twin Falls, was born July 29, 2019.
Callahan West Rathbone, son of Chanci and Conrad Rathbone of Jerome, was born Aug. 3, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Austin Dean Jaques, son of Amy Lynn and Joseph Dean Jaques of Kimberly, was born July 30, 2019.
Banks Walker Hamilton, son of Chelsea Ingrid and Jackson Walker Hamilton of Twin Falls, was born July 31, 2019.
Maela River Greenlea, daughter of Kelly Ann Cryts and Nicholas Ruel Greenlea of Twin Falls, was born July 31, 2019.
Lucas Wesley Davis, son of Jamalyn Epifanio and Tyrel Wesley Davis of Wendell, was born July 31, 2019.
Berkley Kay Thompson, daughter of Blair Ann and Clint Daniel Thompson of Jerome, was born Aug. 1, 2019.
Zariah Louise Salazar, daughter of Makita Elayne and Andrew Kelly Salazar of Buhl, was born Aug. 1, 2019.
James Raymond Magee Bandy and Knoxx Ridge Leigh Bandy, twin sons of Tawny Brooke and Justin Ryan Bandy of Twin Falls, were born Aug. 1, 2019.
Rain Sativa Lee McEwen, daughter of Sky Lynn Larsen and Dewey Edward Lee McEwen of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 4, 2019.
Abbigail Barnard, daughter of Michelle Alexandria and Daniel Roy Barnard of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 5, 2019.
Mia Scholl, daughter of Samantha Nicole Scholl and Joseph Harry Scholl V of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 5, 2019.
Antony Kaili Charles Ward, son of Bobbie Lynn Cox and KC Joe Cox of Shoshone, was born Aug. 5, 2019.
Molly Mac Eliza Catherine Jones, daughter of Dawn Evelyn and Mark Dana Jones of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 5, 2019.
Vivienne Judith Galliher, daughter of Erin Elizabeth and Matthew Galliher of Jerome, was born Aug. 6, 2019.
Amayaiah Marie Rose Tovar, daughter of Myida Elizabeth Tovar of Rupert, was born Aug. 6, 2019.
Jack Preston Goody, son of Keely Ann Cook and Skyler Jack Goody of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 6, 2019.
Henry Arie Vander Poel, son of Kristin Kailey and Jerome Richard Vander Poel of Buhl, was born Aug. 7, 2019.
Branson Rye Mulberry, son of Dakota Annette and Jack Trevor Mulberry of Hansen, was born Aug. 7, 2019.
Ryland Lee Kaiser, son of Mariah Rae and Justin Lee Kaiser of Jerome, was born Aug. 8, 2019.
