Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Mathew Gael Gutierrez Gonzalez, son of Amarilis Gonzalez and Oswal Gutierrez of Wendell, was born July 25, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Paxton John Fultz, son of Erryn Phillips and Chase Fultz of Jerome, was born July 21, 2020.
Betty Mae Stromme, daughter of Brooke and Joshua Stromme of Twin Falls, was born July 21, 2020.
River Lee Bandy, son of Robin Bandy of Jerome, was born July 22, 2020.
Emberly Ann DeKruyf, daughter of Jenna and Jacob DeKruyf of Buhl, was born July 23, 2020.
Alaina B Rios Hernandez, daughter of Banesa Hernandez and Brandon Rios of Hazelton, was born July 23, 2020.
RJ Murlen Lancaster, son of Shaylyn Sandra and Jordan Alan Lancaster of Wendell, was born July 24, 2020.
Carter Dawson Murdoch, son of Chelsie and David Murdoch of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born July 24, 2020.
Lorenzo Santos Ortiz Rivera, son of Alexandra Rivera and Manuel Ortiz of Buhl, was born July 24, 2020.
McCoy Carter Sanders, son of Kaylee and Joshua Sanders of Twin Falls, was born July 25, 2020.
Lindsey Cigarroa-Juarez, daughter of Amy Juarez and Brandon A. Cigarroa of Shoshone, was born July 25, 2020.
Emlyn McKenna Culbertson, daughter of Shayla and Tyler Culbertson of Hansen, was born July 26, 2020.
River Rai Etelu, daughter of Chloe LaPray and Samoa Etelu of Twin Falls, was born July 27, 2020.
Greyson Evans, son of Cherine Bordwell and Kade Evans of Twin Falls, was born July 27, 2020.
Makaiver Sham, son of Kenye S Alik and Joseph Sham of Twin Falls, was born July 28, 2020.
Amelia Faye Bernal Gonzalez, daughter of Edith Gonzalez and Dominic Bernal of Twin Falls, was born July 28, 2020.
