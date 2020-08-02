Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Mathew Gael Gutierrez Gonzalez, son of Amarilis Gonzalez and Oswal Gutierrez of Wendell, was born July 25, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Paxton John Fultz, son of Erryn Phillips and Chase Fultz of Jerome, was born July 21, 2020.

Betty Mae Stromme, daughter of Brooke and Joshua Stromme of Twin Falls, was born July 21, 2020.

River Lee Bandy, son of Robin Bandy of Jerome, was born July 22, 2020.

Emberly Ann DeKruyf, daughter of Jenna and Jacob DeKruyf of Buhl, was born July 23, 2020.

Alaina B Rios Hernandez, daughter of Banesa Hernandez and Brandon Rios of Hazelton, was born July 23, 2020.

RJ Murlen Lancaster, son of Shaylyn Sandra and Jordan Alan Lancaster of Wendell, was born July 24, 2020.

Carter Dawson Murdoch, son of Chelsie and David Murdoch of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born July 24, 2020.

Lorenzo Santos Ortiz Rivera, son of Alexandra Rivera and Manuel Ortiz of Buhl, was born July 24, 2020.