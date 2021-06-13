Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Lathen Jackson Omvig, son of Janell and Devin Omvig of Gooding, was born June 3, 2021.

Elsie Marie Williams, daughter of Jaya and Sean Williams of Shoshone, was born June 5, 2021.

Elizabeth Crystal King, daughter of Tralichia and Joseph King of Jerome, was born June 7, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Donald Marcus Kris Hendricks, son of Bresha Elizabeth Hendricks and Cody Allen Hendricks of Wendell, was born June 2, 2021.

Jaxon Wesley Pereira, son of Grace Pereira and John Pereira of Jerome, was born June 3, 2021.

Brooks Bert Montgomery, son of Ciarra Montgomery and Mark Montgomery of Fairfield, was born June 4, 2021.

Oakleigh Alice Gowen, daughter of Victoria Ferreira and Nicholas Gowen of Buhl, as born June 4, 2021.

Austin Luke Wiebe, son of Andrea Wiebe and Ryan Wiebe of Buhl, was born June 4, 2021.

Emerie Dawn Regehr, daughter of Lana Regehr and Kale Regehr of Buhl, was born June 6, 2021.