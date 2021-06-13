Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Lathen Jackson Omvig, son of Janell and Devin Omvig of Gooding, was born June 3, 2021.
Elsie Marie Williams, daughter of Jaya and Sean Williams of Shoshone, was born June 5, 2021.
Elizabeth Crystal King, daughter of Tralichia and Joseph King of Jerome, was born June 7, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Donald Marcus Kris Hendricks, son of Bresha Elizabeth Hendricks and Cody Allen Hendricks of Wendell, was born June 2, 2021.
Jaxon Wesley Pereira, son of Grace Pereira and John Pereira of Jerome, was born June 3, 2021.
Brooks Bert Montgomery, son of Ciarra Montgomery and Mark Montgomery of Fairfield, was born June 4, 2021.
Oakleigh Alice Gowen, daughter of Victoria Ferreira and Nicholas Gowen of Buhl, as born June 4, 2021.
Austin Luke Wiebe, son of Andrea Wiebe and Ryan Wiebe of Buhl, was born June 4, 2021.
Emerie Dawn Regehr, daughter of Lana Regehr and Kale Regehr of Buhl, was born June 6, 2021.
Kennedy Nicole Koyle, daughter of Heidi Koyle and Chad Koyle of Richfield, was born June 7, 2021.
Lilly Kay Garitone, daughter of Ember Garitone and Andrew Garitone of Twin Falls, was born June 7, 2021.
Joziaah Avila, son of Ana R Regalado and Saul Avila of Shoshone, was born June 7, 2021.
Amara Dawn Whitehead, daughter of Amelia Dawn Whitehead and Michael Tracy Whitehead of Jerome, was born June 7, 2021.
Stallone Jean Baliola, daughter of Stephanie Fort-Baliola and Regi Baliola of Hazelton, was born June 8, 2021.
Axle Joseph Nunes, son of Timberlee Burkhardt and Anthony Nunes of Twin Falls, was born June 9, 2021.