Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Vengance Valairyin Vic Brennan, son of Kaitlyn Sutton and Vincent Anthony Brennan of Jerome, was born Dec. 22, 2020.
Ana Isabel Esqueda, daughter of Claudia Nayely Verduzco Rolon and Martin Esqueda Amezcua of Wendell, was born Dec. 23, 2020.
Kashius King Jackson, son of London DeMille and Kyle Jackson of Jerome, was born Dec. 30, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Dale Jack Victor, son of Karen Victor and Matt Victor of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 21, 2020.
Belen Gebreselasia, daughter of Senait Woldemariam and Fikroy Abraha of Twin Fallls, was born Dec. 22, 2020.
Evelyn Jean Dauer, daughter of Tayler Rushing and Brandon Dauer of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 23, 2020.
Alexandra Yolanda Smith, daughter of Elizabeth Love Smith and Samual Jameson Smith of Buhl, was born Dec. 23, 2020.
Kensley Scarlett Romero, daughter of Sonya Davis and Andres Romero-Gonzalez of Wendell, was born Dec. 23, 2020.
Jonah Avery Huyser, son of Chori Huyser and Nathan Huyser of Frisco, Texas, was born Dec. 23, 2020.
August Lloyd James Breen, son of Cammi Garcia and Ryan Breen of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 24, 2020.
Amelia Esparza, daughter of Jayleen Miller and David Esparza of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 24, 2020.
Joseph Meraz Jr., son of Leanna Marie Meraz and Joseph Meraz of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 24, 2020.
Everly Julia Sabala, daughter of Shelby Holladay and Sebastian Sabala of Buhl, was born Dec. 25, 2020.
Lincoln Robert Loveless, son of Brynlee Loveless and Kyle Loveless of Buhl, was born Dec. 25, 2020.
Gracie Lillian Rose Moilan, daughter of Tiffany Alexandra Moilan and Jeffrey Winslow Moilan of Jerome, was born Dec. 27, 2020.
Adrian Iriqui Rivera, son of Daniela Rivera and Manuel Iriqui Villa of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 27, 2020.
Lakkkyn Jai Browne, son of Marina Frayer and Jaimon Browne of Filer, was born Dec. 28, 2020.
Bella Esperanza Garza, daughter of Lisa Rose Garza and Gerardo Garza Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 28, 2020.
Angelina Vincent, daughter of Brandie Vincent and Ryan Vincent of Elko, Nevada, was born Dec. 28, 2020.
Mauro Meza, son of Andrea Meza and Juan Meza of Elko, Nevada, was born Dec. 28, 2020.
Penelope Micelle Hayes, daughter of Mariah Hayes and Beau Hayes of Jerome, was born Dec. 30, 2020.