Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Amelia Esparza, daughter of Jayleen Miller and David Esparza of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 24, 2020.

Joseph Meraz Jr., son of Leanna Marie Meraz and Joseph Meraz of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 24, 2020.

Everly Julia Sabala, daughter of Shelby Holladay and Sebastian Sabala of Buhl, was born Dec. 25, 2020.

Lincoln Robert Loveless, son of Brynlee Loveless and Kyle Loveless of Buhl, was born Dec. 25, 2020.

Gracie Lillian Rose Moilan, daughter of Tiffany Alexandra Moilan and Jeffrey Winslow Moilan of Jerome, was born Dec. 27, 2020.

Adrian Iriqui Rivera, son of Daniela Rivera and Manuel Iriqui Villa of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 27, 2020.

Lakkkyn Jai Browne, son of Marina Frayer and Jaimon Browne of Filer, was born Dec. 28, 2020.

Bella Esperanza Garza, daughter of Lisa Rose Garza and Gerardo Garza Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 28, 2020.

Angelina Vincent, daughter of Brandie Vincent and Ryan Vincent of Elko, Nevada, was born Dec. 28, 2020.

Mauro Meza, son of Andrea Meza and Juan Meza of Elko, Nevada, was born Dec. 28, 2020.