St. Luke’s Jerome
Madison Louise Simpson, daughter of Justina Marie and Scott Jay Simpson of Shoshone, was born July 11, 2018.
Maë Marrion Elizabeth Freeman, daughter of Arianna Saunders and Shane Freeman of Jerome, was born July 13, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Phoebe Lelamarie McClure, daughter of Rhiannon Marie McClure of Jerome, was born July 16, 2018.
Chance Garcia Jr., son of Angela Renee Peace of Twin Falls, was born July 17, 2018.
Bridger Matthew Clark, son of Alyssa Dawn and Tyson Edward Clark of Kimberly, was born July 17, 2018.
Jackson Scott Westphal, son of Ashley Eileen Hepworth and Jarred Steven Westphal of Twin Falls, was born July 18, 2018.
Samuel Shawn Tully, son of Jaden Lee Friel and Christian Shawn Tully of Twin Falls, was born July 18, 2018.
Daxton Taylor McLean, son of Melissa Ann and Anthony Clint McLean of Twin Falls, was born July 18, 2018.
Angel Cisneros-Hernandez, son of Maria Aurelia Hernandez and Baldemar Cisneros Reyes of Buhl, was born July 18, 2018.
Anna Marie Gutierrez, daughter of Cristhian Janette and Kenny Alan Gutierrez of Twin Falls, was born July 19, 2018.
Benjamin Alexander Maxwell Vera, son of Sara Jean Vera and Carlos Scott Vera of Twin Falls, was born July 19, 2018.
Brayden Matthew McKee, son of Laura Leticia Jones McKee and Matthew Brent McKee of Heyburn, was born July 19, 2018.
Harper Justine Speer, daughter of Morgan Justine and Scott Patrick Speer of Twin Falls, was born July 20, 2018.
Isadora Rae Gomez, daughter of Erica Victoria Guerra and Christopher David Gomez of Twin Falls, was born July 20, 2018.
Reata Marie Tanner, daughter of Jayli Chantel Acquistapace and Eugene Olen Tanner of Spring Creek, Nev., was born July 20, 2018.
Mila Grace Olmos, daughter of Sonia Olmos and Enedino Hernandez Olmos Jr. of Twin Falls, was born July 20, 2018.
Everleigh Mirielle Robinson, daughter of Emily Jo Rice and Tyler Kirk Robinson of Twin Falls, was born July 20, 2018.
Finley Lorraine Grayson, daughter of Kelli Renae and Shane Douglas Grayson of Filer, was born July 20, 2018.
Ephraim Wilondja Emille, son of Veronica Mtafuni Kandinda and Emille Wilondja Abeka of Twin Falls, was born July 21, 2018.
Daisy Ann Marie Marvin, daughter of Shynia Maxuine Hein and Tristan Joseph Marvin of Twin Falls, was born July 22, 2018.
Kekai David Schamber, son of Barbara Joanne Hall and Joshua Jeffery Schamber of Twin Falls, was born July 23, 2018.
Lucy Anna Cdebaca, daughter of Laura Ellen Jund and Nicholas Felipe Cdebaca of Elko, Nev., was born July 23, 2018.
Bentley Cooper Muir, son of Lillie Marie Ottman and Stefan J. Anthony Muir of Hazelton, was born July 23, 2018.
Caius Lee Hall, son of Robyn Louise and Christopher Lee Hall of Kimberly, was born July 24, 2018.
McKailey Jade Vance, daughter of Aspen Marie and Billy Jack Vance of Fallon, Nev., was born July 25, 2018.
