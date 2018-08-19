St. Luke’s Jerome
Malachi Glenn Lewis, son of Christa and Kyle Lewis of Jerome, was born Aug. 6, 2018.
Cassidy Joelle King, daughter of Stephanie and Spencer King of Jerome, was born Aug. 9, 2018.
Brian Allen Gunter, son of Autumn Dawn Carter and Timothy Clare Gunter of Jerome, was born Aug. 10, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Abrahm R. Eugene Vargas, son of Jaime Lyn Vargas and Guillermo Ulisses Vargas Vazquez of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 7, 2018.
Grayson John Kelly, son of Chelsea Lynn and Charles Eugene Kelly of Kimberly, was born Aug. 8, 2018.
Kitana Analynn Rodriguez, daughter of Tasha Rose Quilici and Alexander V. Rodriguez of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 8, 2018.
Fernando Orozco Contreras, son of Maria del Rosario Contreras Cintora and Socimo Orozco Zamora of Wendell, was born Aug. 8, 2018.
Angelique Diaz Carrillo, daughter of Laura Leticia Carrillo Anaya and Juan Damian Diaz-Vargas of Jerome, was born Aug. 8, 2018.
Easton Gregory Shetler, son of Nicole Elise and Levi Matthew Shetler of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 9, 2018.
Kollin Rex Baggett, son of Rachel Ann Williams-Baggett and Matthew Duncan Baggett of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 9, 2018.
Hunter Lee Chase, son of Percilla Marie Benavides and Justin Trent Chase of Jerome, was born Aug. 10, 2018.
Sophia Clarissa Pittman, daughter of Teresa Diane and Jonathon LeRoy Pittman of Elko, Nev., was born Aug. 10, 2018.
Adalyn Kristine Searle, daughter of Jill Aileen and Kade Eldon Searle of Burley, was born Aug. 10, 2018.
Madeline Grover, daughter of Abby and Joshua Benjamin Grover of Jerome, was born Aug. 11, 2018.
Brooks Samuel Plaatje, son of Jessica Marie and Daniel William Plaatje of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 11, 2018.
Mia Rose Viveros, daughter of Janet Vazquez-Murillo and Francisco Garcia-Viveros Jr. of Kimberly, was born Aug. 11, 2018.
Arianna Rose Jacobson, daughter of Celia Victoria Cortes and Jimmy Lloyd Jacobson Jr. of Gooding, was born Aug. 12, 2018.
Charlotte Faye Lemarr, daughter of Kylee and Andrew Malcolm Lemarr of Jerome, was born Aug. 13, 2018.
Kasen Ray Renner, son of Cendra Garnett Byland and Eric Laurence Renner of Gooding, was born Aug. 13, 2018.
Kyren Michael Smith, son of Makenzie Ann Tate and Daniel Evan Smith of Shoshone, was born Aug. 13, 2018.
Braxton George Crandall, son of Brittney Nicole Crandall of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 14, 2018.
Elena Kataleya Orozco, daughter of Grace Katherine Orozco and Miguel Orozco-Vega of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 14, 2018.
Jeremy Raul Ochoa, son of Lilia Bustos-Rodriguez and Raul Bernardino Ochoa Vega of Jerome, was born Aug. 15, 2018.
Aryelah Zaylee Curiel, daughter of Aubriana Karrin Rice and Zachariah Matthew Curiel of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 15, 2018.
Rowan Edward Otto, son of Rebecca Joy and Doug Edwin Otto of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 15, 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.