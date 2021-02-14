Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Libby Lorraine McRae, daughter of Kathy Irene and Steven Rey McRae of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 2, 2021.

Braxton Clyde Amy, son of Cassandra Marie and Charles Spencer Amy of Richfield, was born Feb. 6, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Levi Julian Cabrera Rosete, son of Jada Ojeda and Justin Rosete of Jerome, was born Feb. 3, 2021.

Teddy Jacob Patterson, son of Bethany Patterson and Jake Patterson of Bliss, was born Feb. 4, 2021.

Claire Douville, daughter of Katie Douville and Cody Douville of Hagerman, was born Feb. 5, 2021.

Easton Randall DeWitt, son of Ashley Jo DeWitt and Tanner Mark DeWitt of Wendell, was born Feb. 5, 2021.

Alaina Rae Rathbun, daughter of Jillyen Rathbun and Justin Rathbun of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 5, 2021.

Bodi Charles Jerke, son of Nicole Jerke and Jordan Jerke of Jerome, was born Feb. 6, 2021.