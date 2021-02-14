Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Libby Lorraine McRae, daughter of Kathy Irene and Steven Rey McRae of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 2, 2021.
Braxton Clyde Amy, son of Cassandra Marie and Charles Spencer Amy of Richfield, was born Feb. 6, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Levi Julian Cabrera Rosete, son of Jada Ojeda and Justin Rosete of Jerome, was born Feb. 3, 2021.
Teddy Jacob Patterson, son of Bethany Patterson and Jake Patterson of Bliss, was born Feb. 4, 2021.
Claire Douville, daughter of Katie Douville and Cody Douville of Hagerman, was born Feb. 5, 2021.
Easton Randall DeWitt, son of Ashley Jo DeWitt and Tanner Mark DeWitt of Wendell, was born Feb. 5, 2021.
Alaina Rae Rathbun, daughter of Jillyen Rathbun and Justin Rathbun of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 5, 2021.
Bodi Charles Jerke, son of Nicole Jerke and Jordan Jerke of Jerome, was born Feb. 6, 2021.
Duke Alden Rocha, son of Carissa Rocha and Joey Rocha of Wendell, was born Feb. 8, 2021.
Graesun Kenneth Scano, son of Hayle Lancaster and Trent Scano of Jerome, was born Feb. 8, 2021.
Winter Felix, daughter of Kirsten Christiansen and Deshawn Elgan of Jerome, was born Feb. 10, 2021.
Emilio De Leon Tapia, son of Niome Angela Tapia and Diego Domingo De Leon of Gooding, was born Feb. 10, 2021.
Waylon James Trent, son of Kimberly Seiller and Casey Trent of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 10, 2021.
Marshall Brooks Silvey, son of Tristen Shantell Silvey and Brock Garrett Silvey of Kimberly, was born Feb. 10, 2021.
Easton Gene Holtzen, son of Courtney Holtzen and Alex Holtzen of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 11, 2021.
Harper Alene Dack, daughter of Courtney Thomason and Dan Dack of Mountain Home, was born Feb. 11, 2021.
Alexander Liam James Feldmeier, son of Susan Lee Smith of Mountain Home, was born Feb. 11, 2021.