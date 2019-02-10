St. Luke’s Jerome
Evolet Perez-Garza, daughter of AnnAllicia Perez and Jose Armando Perez of Jerome, was born Jan. 30, 2019.
Annelise Alexandra Lagos, daughter of Lilian Antelo of Jerome, was born Feb. 1, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Penelope Kate Hansen, daughter of Jessica Lynn and Tyler Matthew Hansen of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 29, 2019.
KyMani Moon Martinez, son of Erin Michelle Perez and Joseph Anthony Martinez of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 30, 2019.
Penelope Katherine Fernandez, daughter of Chalis Renae and Enrique Fernandez of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 31, 2019.
Corena Hope Majerus, daughter of Mary Corene and Justin Delbert Majerus of Filer, was born Jan. 31, 2019.
Asher Dee Hruza, son of Jillee Michelle and Case Eugene Hruza of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 31, 2019.
Liliana Mae Swaner, daughter of Hannah Elizabeth and Danny Swaner of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 31, 2019.
Bjorn Justin James Stromberg, son of Kaela Dawn Stromberg and Jessie Ross Michael Blue Stromberg of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 1, 2019.
Hanalei Birch, daughter of Hermina Alic and Alex Roger Birch of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 2, 2019.
Cole Bob Brown Jr., son of Lizette Brown and Cole Paul Brown of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 3, 2019.
Alora Yaretzi Castro, daughter of Kensy Miladys Alvarado Gutierrez and Jose Luiz Castro of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 3, 2019.
Mario Saulo Fernando Romero, son of Martha Amelia Morales Santana and Mario Romero of Filer, was born Feb. 4, 2019.
Hunter Chere’e Powell, daughter of Ashley Chere’e Powell and Bruce Parmelee Powell of Buhl, was born Feb. 4, 2019.
Easton John Hall, son of Sandra Kaye and Scott Nelson Hall of Jerome, was born Feb. 4, 2019.
Drake Taylor Dimond, son of Kelly Louise and Darin T. Dimond of Jerome, was born Feb. 4, 2019.
Olive Edith Waldorf, daughter of Abbie Dawnette and Zachary Ivan Waldorf of Murtaugh, was born Feb. 5, 2019.
Grayson Frederick Pope, son of Torie Alyssa Foutz and Tyler Thomas Pope of Elko, Nev., was born Feb. 5, 2019.
Jose Ramon Hernandez, son of Erica Noemi Hernandez and Juan Jose Hernandez Quiroga of Jerome, was born Feb. 5, 2019.
Isla May Starley, daughter of Nikkita Susan and Andrew Grant Starley of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 5, 2019.
Kambri Brielle Chester, daughter of Dainera Lee Eddings and Kyle Sky Chester of Castleford, was born Feb. 6, 2019.
Yaretzi Valenzuela-Valle, daughter of Yolanda Valle and Jose Luis Valenzuela of Jerome, was born Feb. 6, 2019.
