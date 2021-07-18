Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Ryleigh Rochelle Rovig, daughter of Alexis Rovig and Joseph Rovig of Hazelton, was born July 14, 2021.
Romeo C. Galvan, son of Jasmin Murillo and Jose Galvan of Jerome, was born July 14, 2021.
Witten Dean Bos, son of Roxanne Bos and Matthew Bos of Jerome, was born July 11, 2021.
Anais Elyza Hernandez, daughter of Destiny Maria Hernandez Henry and Edward Anthony Hernandez of Jerome, was born July 8, 2021.
Avyana Tamara Staffen, daughter of Amber Jolene Staffen and Eric Josephy Staffen of Jerome, was born on July 9, 2021.
Lane William Cole, son of Melody Cole and Weston Cole of Bliss, was born on July 9, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Dominic Paul Spani, son of Alicia Spani and Kyle Spanie of Filer, was born July 12, 2021.
Yara Odette Loera, daughter of Lizbeth Loera and Ricardo Loera of Twin Falls, was born July 13, 2021.
Owen William Stokes, son of Hailey Stokes and Cody Stokes of Elk, Nevada, was born on July 13, 2021.
Luciella Adeline Gaon Byeon, daughter of Mayra Lizethe Byeon and Patrick Jared Byeon-Cho of Twin Falls, was born July 8, 2021.
Gemini Naveah Mendoza, daughter of Dulce Olivia Mendoza and Yoni Roberto Mendoza of Twin Falls, was born on July 8, 2021.
Jonah Xavier Hess, son of Jessica Hess and Jacob Hess of Elko, Nevada, was born July 13, 2021.
Joann Rae Keegan, daughter of Morgan Wetzstein and Joe Keegan of Kimberly, was born on July 9, 2021
Evelyn Suk-Ling Cox, daughter of Trisha Cox and Derrick Cox of Twin Falls, was born on July 9, 2021.