Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Farnanda Torres Tellez, daughter of Eduviges and Marco A. Torres of Jerome, was born Dec. 30, 2020.
Ian Obel Yepez Lopez, son of Martha Lopez Vazquez and Obel Yepez Acuna of Jerome, was born Dec. 30, 2020.
Liberty Josephine Layne Crocker, daughter of Jacquelyn and Paul Crocker of Wendell, was born Dec. 30, 2020.
Kason Wiley, son of Lyndsie Ligon and Jake Wiley of Gooding, was born Jan. 3 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Barrett C Kimble, son of Caine Kimble and Tanner Kimble of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 30, 2020.
Zoe Allison Molina, daughter of Elizabeth Dangalas and Francisco Molina of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 31, 2020.
Kialo Evander Tellez, son of Camille Jae Hale and Emmanuel Tellez of Buhl, was born Jan. 1, 2021.
Remington Dean Hudelson, son of Katie Wallis and Dennis Hudelson of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 1, 2021.
Kade Valak Barnes, son of Arias Barnes and Levi Barnes of Jerome, was born Jan. 1, 2021.
Jaxton Kolp, son of Chelsey Hunt and Tyler Kolp of Hailey, was born Jan. 1, 2021.
Onyx Kyler Michael Eggleston and Remington Jay Ryder Eggleston, son and daughter of Mikala Stevenson and Zedakiah Eggleston of Rupert, were born Jan. 3, 2021.
Paul Thomas Wittman Rockwell Jr., son of Nyah May Rockwell and Paul Thomas Wittman Rockwell Sr., of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 3, 2021.
Bryson Maye Haney, daughter of Lacey Haney and Bradley Haney of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born Jan. 4, 2021.
Greyson Paul La Count, son of Tiffany Angell and Sheldon La Count of Shoshone, was born Jan. 4, 2021.
Brynlee Grace Lancaster, daughter of Kayla Ward and Sean Lancaster of Shoshone, was born Jan. 4, 2021.
Summit Wayne Peterson, daughter of Jennifer Peterson and Fred Peterson of Kimberly, was born Jan. 5, 2021.
Katelyn Hope Silvers, daughter of Darrelyn Silvers and John Silvers of Buhl, was born Jan. 5, 2021.
Genevieve Bryn Gartner, daughter of Hannah Stoddard and Roy Gartner of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 6, 2021.
Honey Alazne Arevalo, daughter of Pamela Duran and Miguel Arevalo of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 6, 2021.