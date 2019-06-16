St. Luke’s Jerome
Charlytte Grace Pamparau, daughter of Caleigh Fallows and Tristen Pamparau of Buhl, was born June 5, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
JR Umoumoch Kony, son of Lisa Williander and Resin Masasi Kony of Twin Falls, was born June 1, 2019.
Xander Michael Green, son of Jessie Lynn Sillonis and Brent Michael Green of Twin Falls, was born June 3, 2019.
Charles Kipp Jr., son of Mary Elizabeth Nutsch and Charles Kipp of Jerome, was born June 4, 2019.
Benjamin Patrick-Charles Ihler, son of Jasmine Sherie James and Ethan Carl Ihler of Filer, was born June 5, 2019.
Greyson Mitchell Tilley, son of Judit Fucsko and Mitchell Nyles Tilley of Twin Falls, was born June 5, 2019.
Jackson Gregory Fultz, son of Erin Rhea and Alex Gregory Fultz of Twin Falls, was born June 5, 2019.
Ximena Yani Ceballos, daughter of Kirsten Luna Vazquez and Diego Ceballos Gonzales of Wendell, was born June 6, 2019.
Oliver Gonzalez Sojo, son of Adriana Lizeth Sojo Romero and Juan Carlos Gonzalez Arana of Gooding, was born June 6, 2019.
Donald D’Artagnan VerWey, son of Hannah Faye Long and Donald Ryan VerWey of Kimberly, was born June 6, 2019.
Byron Lee Jack’s Lindauer, son of Cecilia Ann May Lindauer and Raymond Michael Lindauer of Burley, was born June 6, 2019.
Kassidy Adeline Wildman, daughter of Jennifer Danelle Crockett and Zackary Dallas Wildman of Twin Falls, was born June 6, 2019.
Lydia Isabelle Farfan, daughter of Amira and Cesar Farfan of Twin Falls, was born June 7, 2019.
Sora Kai Bevacqua, son of Jessicca Rennee and Jeremy Jason Bevacqua of Jerome, was born June 7, 2019
Konnor Van Charles Trappen, son of Jeni LuRae Prichard-Crandall and Brian Michael Trappen of Twin Falls, was born June 7, 2019.
Josephina “Josie” Evelyn Fletcher, daughter of Michelle Marie and Joshua D. Fletcher of Twin Falls, was born June 7, 2019.
Brynleigh Simonne Atkinson, daughter of Kellie LouAnne Chaput and Brier Atkinson, was born June 7, 2019.
Kit Sonson Luther, son of Mayleen Mitipok and Edson Luther of Twin Falls, was born June 8, 2019.
Hiram Jai Hernandez, son of Yasmina Hernandez and Francisco Javier Hernandez Jr. of Jerome, was born June 8, 2019.
Promise Uniquee Ray, daughter of Alysia Kristine and Nicholas Lance Ray of Twin Falls, was born June 8, 2019.
Bryer JeanLeigh Holley, daughter of Sara Beth and Justin Leroy Holley of Filer, was born June 8, 2019.
Haidyn Sharley Novak, daughter of McKayla Michelle Williams and Jacob Martin Novak of Twin Falls, was born June 9, 2019.
Raamish Noori, son of Afsana and Fathe Noori of Twin Falls, was born June 9, 2019.
Jaxson Eric Hodgson, son of BreeAnna Patricia Boggio and Keelan Edward Hodgson of Twin Falls, was born June 11, 2019.
Shiloh Grace Kober, daughter of Brianna Lynn and August Edward Kober of Jerome, was born June 11, 2019.
