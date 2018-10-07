St. Luke’s Jerome
Lilly Marie Barta, daughter of Shandi and Kris Barta of Jerome, was born Sept. 26, 2018.
Kaden Allen Slone, son of Alyssa and Kevin Slone of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 28, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Olivia Sofia De Bie, daughter of Giana De Bie and Travis Michael De Bie of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 27, 2018.
Carter Wilde Reynolds, son of Nicole Lynn and Ronnett Jo Reynolds of Rupert, was born Sept. 28, 2018.
Audrey Marie Reay, daughter of Heather Earl Wilcox and Jake Brynden Reay of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 28, 2018.
Jose Arcadio Pena Jr., son of Maria Gabriela Valle-Payan and Jose Arcadio Pena of Wendell, was born Sept. 28, 2018.
Jacob Dylan Doyle, son of Cherish Ione Shirley and Michael Joseph Doyle of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 28, 2018.
Klaus Guy, son of Lila Hunter Demetro and Miller Guy of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 28, 2018.
Bransley May Greco, daughter of McKenzie Margaret Mullowney and Brandan Michael Greco of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 29, 2018.
Ellianna Paige Visser, daughter of Ashley Paige and Bradley Henry Visser of Buhl, was born Sept. 29, 2018.
Weston Henry Van Dyk, son of Jordan LeAnn and Richard Tyler Van Dyk of Jerome, was born Sept. 30, 2018.
Kashdon Jack Ward, son of Stephanie Marie Speers and Caleb Jack Ward of Burley, was born Sept. 30, 2018.
Amoret-Jean Annette Jaynes, daughter of Sara Dawn Kidd and Brack Allen Jaynes of Castleford, was born Oct. 1, 2018.
Jackson Edward Donahue, son of Kimberly Dawn Bible and Richard Michael Donahue of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 1, 2018.
Dane Whiteley Larsen, son of ShaLisa and Chad Jacob Larsen of Jerome, was born Oct. 1, 2018.
Nathaniel Junior Anson, son of Sera Elimo of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 1, 2018.
Riley Kay Thalman, daughter of Tanisha Nikole and Michael Jeffery Thalman of Burley, was born Oct. 1, 2018.
Amelia Addlyn Boykin, daughter of Adryana Domenique Rivera and Matthew Stephen Boykin of Jerome, was born Oct. 2, 2018.
Emilio Noel Limas, son of Naomi Lorena Limas of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 2, 2018.
Wesley Lane Blevins, son of Sandra Ashley and Nicholas Brandon Blevins of Jerome, was born Oct. 3, 2018.
Mateo Rodolfo Garcia-Bravo, son of Erika Bravo-Zarate and Alejandro Garcia of Jerome, was born Oct. 3, 2018.
Alaynna Lanae Raylene Santana-Caldwell, daughter of Latasha Lynnette Smith and Brian Arian Santana-Plancarte of Jerome, was born Oct. 3, 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.