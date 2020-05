Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Paisley SueAnn Davis, daughter of Summer Leigh and Matthew Allan Davis of Carlin, Nevada, was born May 1, 2020.

Santiago I. Lopez-Cabral, son of Melissa Cabral and Miguel Lopez of Twin Falls, was born May 2, 2020.

Ilayda Sharaf, daughter of Naz Osman and Eldar Sharaf of Twin Falls, was born May 2, 2020.

Jonsie Ezekiel Von Meyer, son of Georgia and Joe Meyer of Jerome, was born May 2, 2020.

Geraldine Camila Tellez, daughter of Veronica Vara Estrada and Gerardo Tellez of Kimberly, was born May 3, 2020.

​Ryleigh Lavon Hase, daughter of Alyson and Bruce Hase of Twin Falls, was born May 4, 2020.

Luke Ross Erdmann, son of Jennifer Eacker and Chase Erdmann of Twin Falls, was born May 4, 2020.

August Maverick Bingham, son of Jennifer and Aaron Bingham of Twin Falls, was born May 5, 2020.

Sarai Lara Roldan, daughter of Maricela Lara and Raul Roldan of Jerome, was born May 5, 2020.

Andre Martinez, son of Griselda Romo-Martinez and Antonio Martinez Torres of Twin Falls, was born May 6, 2020.

