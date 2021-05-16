Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Yulianna Monseratt Bedolla, daughter of Yvette Alaniz and Jose Bedolla of Twin Falls, was born May 7, 2021.

Carter James Myers, son of Stephanie Elizabeth Myers and Tyler Dean Myers of Jerome, was born May 8, 2021.

Arabella Grace Adams, daughter of Janet Moria Adams and Jaron Adams, of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born May 10, 2021.

Freya Vale Thornton, daughter of Lena Jade Prescott and Wade Allen Thornton of Twin Falls, was born May 10, 2021.

James David B. Guthrie, son of Kylan Guthrie and Daniel Guthrie of Buhl, was born May 11, 2021.

Charmaine Olivia Jayne Creek, daughter of Bailey Creek and Ashley Creek of Twin Falls, was born May 11, 2021.

Enya Grace Clark-Casillas, daughter of Abrina Casillas and Cody Clark-ira Powell of Jerome, was born May 11, 2021.

Aliyah Ann Zavala, daughter of Jessica Zavala and Rigoberto Zavala Jr. of Twin Falls, was born May 12, 2021.

Fiona Rayne Emberlin, daughter of Jenet Kaye Emberlin and Dirk Emberlin of Twin Falls, was born May 12, 2021.