Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Paxton James Harrison, son of Korin Elizabeth and Scott Anthony Harrison of Jerome, was born May5, 2021.
Waylon Maurice Hendricks, son of Jessica Lynn and Lawrence Shane Hendricks of Jerome, was born May 7, 2021.
Waylon Randall Diaz, son of Kandis Mae and Dustin Abram Diaz of Kimberly, was born May 8, 2021.
Lydia Louise Newey, daughter of Tasha and Robert Newey of Richfield, was born May 10, 2021.
Santi Gael Alvarez, son of Hailey Ninel Villavicencio and Angel Alvarez of Jerome, was born May 12, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Rhennly Jo Humbach, daughter of Devri Shai Reeves and Cruz Anthony Humbach of Twin Falls, was born May 6, 2021.
Oliver McKenzie Pollard, son of Ashleigh Pollard and Brandon Pollard of Twin Falls, was born May 7, 2021.
Lorenzo Ramirez, son of Lidia Sotelo and Yoban Ramirez of Filer, was born May 7, 2021.
Lyric Rae Penson, daughter of Cheyenne Zollo and Nicholas Penson of Twin Falls, was born May 7, 2021.
Yulianna Monseratt Bedolla, daughter of Yvette Alaniz and Jose Bedolla of Twin Falls, was born May 7, 2021.
Carter James Myers, son of Stephanie Elizabeth Myers and Tyler Dean Myers of Jerome, was born May 8, 2021.
Arabella Grace Adams, daughter of Janet Moria Adams and Jaron Adams, of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born May 10, 2021.
Freya Vale Thornton, daughter of Lena Jade Prescott and Wade Allen Thornton of Twin Falls, was born May 10, 2021.
James David B. Guthrie, son of Kylan Guthrie and Daniel Guthrie of Buhl, was born May 11, 2021.
Charmaine Olivia Jayne Creek, daughter of Bailey Creek and Ashley Creek of Twin Falls, was born May 11, 2021.
Enya Grace Clark-Casillas, daughter of Abrina Casillas and Cody Clark-ira Powell of Jerome, was born May 11, 2021.
Aliyah Ann Zavala, daughter of Jessica Zavala and Rigoberto Zavala Jr. of Twin Falls, was born May 12, 2021.
Fiona Rayne Emberlin, daughter of Jenet Kaye Emberlin and Dirk Emberlin of Twin Falls, was born May 12, 2021.
Margaret Elizabeth Cann, daughter of Jessica Cann and Eli Cann of Kimberly, was born May 12, 2021.