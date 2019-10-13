St. Luke’s Jerome
Emma Minh Anh Pham, daughter of Crystal Nguyen and Minh Pham of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 2, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Teagyn Paul Engelhardt, son of Merissa Lynn and Nicholas Ryan Engelhardt of Kimberly, was born Oct. 3, 2019.
Elijah Lucas Silver Sweeney, son of Ashley Silver Sweeney and Joseph Silver Sweeney of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 3, 2019.
Royce Bonds, son of Tanya Jamison and Bransen Royce Bonds of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 4, 2019.
Gary Christopher White, son of Kira and Jason White of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 4, 2019.
Sofia Katalina Magana, daughter of Yolanda Cruz and Alejandro Magana of Burley, was born Oct. 4, 2019.
Hendryx William James Jensen, son of Kyleigh Egbert and Tyler Parker of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 5, 2019.
Porter Thomas Reitsma, son of Ashley Nicole and Drew Allen Reitsma of Wendell, was born Oct. 6, 2019.
Cooper James Creasey, son of Ramandeep Creasey and Joshua Creasey of Kimberly, was born Oct. 7, 2019.
Gahven Antonio Garcia-Rivera, son of Marixssa Rivera-Huerta and Javier Garcia of Wells, Nev., was born Oct. 8, 2019.
Krew Brent Bower, son of Trynity Marie and Kobi Ray Bower of Buhl, was born Oct. 8, 2019.
Adonis Cadence Martinez Mora, son of Stephanie Mora Jauregui and Kade Matthew Martinez of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 8, 2019.
Jordan Renee York, daughter of Erika Lynn and Andrew Justin York of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 8, 2019.
Ellenor Izadora Rose Wilder, daughter of Emily Rose and Timotheaus Davanta Wilder of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 9, 2019.
