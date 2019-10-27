St. Luke’s Jerome
Eva Analy Rosas, daughter of Maria and Victor Rosas of Jerome, was born Oct. 17, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
James Edward Burrows IV, son of Ashlee Mae Burrows and James Edward Burrows III of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 17, 2019.
Arrow Lynn Alvey, daughter of Savannah Rae Fredricks and Jeremy Ethan Alvey of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 17, 2019.
Emmalia Janel Meyer, daughter of Valerie and Anthony Meyer of Burley, was born Oct. 17, 2019.
Aiden Allen, son of Rocio and Russell Allen of Kimberly, was born Oct. 18, 2019.
Jericho Pearson Keller, son of Kaitlynne Adams and Nicholas Keller of Kimberly, was born Oct. 18, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Jack Thomas Williams, son of Sarah Jeanne Castleberry and Thomas Verlin Williams of Filer, was born Oct. 18, 2019.
Quinn Jade Barfuss, daughter of Erin Nicole and Jacob Brock Barfuss of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 18, 2019.
Whitman James Meiers, son of Natalie and Jacob Meiers of Buhl, was born Oct. 18, 2019.
Emery Grace Capps, daughter of McKenzie and John Capps of Jerome, was born Oct. 19, 2019.
Maverick J Wodskow, son of Kelsey Price and Wyatt Wodskow of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 19, 2019.
Nylevi Alescca Ramirez Cruz, daughter of Evelin Janeth Cruz Gonzalez and Juan Ivan Ramirez of Wendell, was born Oct. 21, 2019.
Ariella Raquel Salinas, daughter of Sonia Ceballos and Ivan Salinas of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 22, 2019.
Lane David Colvin, son of Katie Cowman and Matt Colvin of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 22, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.