{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Eva Analy Rosas, daughter of Maria and Victor Rosas of Jerome, was born Oct. 17, 2019.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

James Edward Burrows IV, son of Ashlee Mae Burrows and James Edward Burrows III of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 17, 2019.

Arrow Lynn Alvey, daughter of Savannah Rae Fredricks and Jeremy Ethan Alvey of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 17, 2019.

Emmalia Janel Meyer, daughter of Valerie and Anthony Meyer of Burley, was born Oct. 17, 2019.

Aiden Allen, son of Rocio and Russell Allen of Kimberly, was born Oct. 18, 2019.

Jericho Pearson Keller, son of Kaitlynne Adams and Nicholas Keller of Kimberly, was born Oct. 18, 2019.

Jack Thomas Williams, son of Sarah Jeanne Castleberry and Thomas Verlin Williams of Filer, was born Oct. 18, 2019.

Quinn Jade Barfuss, daughter of Erin Nicole and Jacob Brock Barfuss of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 18, 2019.

Whitman James Meiers, son of Natalie and Jacob Meiers of Buhl, was born Oct. 18, 2019.

Emery Grace Capps, daughter of McKenzie and John Capps of Jerome, was born Oct. 19, 2019.

Maverick J Wodskow, son of Kelsey Price and Wyatt Wodskow of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 19, 2019.

Nylevi Alescca Ramirez Cruz, daughter of Evelin Janeth Cruz Gonzalez and Juan Ivan Ramirez of Wendell, was born Oct. 21, 2019.

Ariella Raquel Salinas, daughter of Sonia Ceballos and Ivan Salinas of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 22, 2019.

Lane David Colvin, son of Katie Cowman and Matt Colvin of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 22, 2019.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments